Best Romantic- Comedy Movies to Watch This Weekend: About Time, Love Actually and others

Best Rom-Com Movies to Watch This Weekend: There is no better time than a weekend to grab your favorite person, sit down on a comfortable couch and binge-watch the all-time favorite rom-coms on OTT with loads of snacks. Films like About Time, Love Actually and others can never get old. They are some of the best romantic comedies out there which can be watched time and again. Every time you watch it, it revives romance and love. So this weekend, set on a journey of love and laugh through tears as you watch these films with your favorite person.

About Time

The 2013 comedy-drama About Time stars Domhnall Gleeson, Rachel McAdams and Bill Nighy. The film is about Tim who learns that he has the ability to travel back and forth in time. The film shows how Tim tries to change his past in order to set his future and pursue a life with Mary.

You can watch About Time online on Amazon Prime Video.

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Starring a stellar ensemble cast including Steve Carrell, Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, and Julianne Moore; Crazy, Stupid, Love is one of the most watched rom-com. It revolves around the world of dating. It shows how after Emily asks Cal for a divorce, he looks to his new friend Jacob to help him navigate the dating world.

You can watch Crazy, Stupid, Love online on Netflix

Love Actually

The 2003 release Love Actually is another perfect rom-com to watch with your loved one. It is a legendary movie starring actors like Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Alan Rickman, Keira Knightly, Colin Firth and Liam Neeson. It has intertwining stories in which the characters try to navigate the complexities of love.

You can watch Love Actually online on Amazon Prime Video.

Leap Year

Leap Year is an undemanding romantic comedy that will leave you with a smile on your face. It stars Amy Adams and Matthew Goode. It revolves around the woman who flies to Ireland to ask her boyfriend to marry her on Leap day as the tradition demands, one cannot refuse a woman's proposal on a leap day.

You can watch Leap Year online on Amazon Prime Video.

Definitely, Maybe

Definitely, Maybe is about Will Hayes who is in the middle of divorce proceedings when his daughter asks him how he fell in love with her mother. Will takes a journey down memory lane and tells her about his three romances by changing the name of the women and asks his daughter to guess who became his wife. The film stars Ryan Reynolds and Abigail Breslin.

You can watch Definitely, Maybe online on Netflix.

Friends With Benefits

Starring Mila Kunis and Justin Timberlake, Friends With Benefits is another amazing rom-com. As Dylan and Jamie in the film quit to look for love after a series of broken romances, they find love in each other eventually.

You can watch Friends With Benefits online on Amazon Prime Video.

What Happens in Vegas

Cameron Diaz and Ashton Kutcher starrer What Happens In Vegas is about a couple who get married on a drunken night and win a casino jackpot. They decide to get a quick divorce but things do not turn out as planned and even get complicated because of the money and the court judge's ruling.

You can watch What Happens in Vegas online on Amazon Prime Video.

