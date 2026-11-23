The trailer for Panchayat 5 is finally out, and this time, it's getting tough. Banrakas aka Durgesh Kumar is the new Pradhan ji, and the village of Phulera is getting used to it. Meanwhile, the moment that Sachiv ji (and the audience) feared has now breathed life into the fifth season - Banrakas has discovered Sachiv ji and Rinki's romance. And now, the whole village knows.

Sachiv ji and Rinki's romance is a key plot

During a moment in the trailer, we see Banrakas and his wife uncovering Sachiv ji's romance with Rinki after they see the latter's message popping up on his phone screen consisting of three red hearts. The trailer then cuts to Raghubir Yadav (Pradhan ji) slapping Jitendra Kumar. Later, he is seen rehearsing his marriage proposal to Rinki in front of Chandan, his wife and Prahlad. Take a look:

How did fans react to Sachiv-Rinki's scene in Panchayat 5 trailer?

The show's audience was quick to notice the same from the trailer. In the comment section of YouTube and Instagram, fans wrote, "Banrakas ne pakad li sachiv ji or rinki ki chemistry", "Pradhan ji slapped Sachiv ji", "Will Sachiv ji be able to convince old pradhan ji to agree to Rinki's wedding? Let's see", "PRADHAN JI (Rinki ke papa), AGAR HAA NAHI BOLE TOH PANCHAYAT 6, MAI VOTE NAHI DENGE AAPKO", "Finally Bushan vai Known about sachiv ji and rinki", "Rinky ka message kya scene", "Finally Panchayat season-5 trailer released before avengers doomsday ..Vikash weds Rinky", "Main kya bheekh maangne jaa rha hu kya waha ....this is meme material ...too funny", "Maja aa gya trailer dekh kr, sachiv ji ko to thappad v pada h isbar", "Dekh raha vinod rinki ke name ke aange dil lagaya wo bhi lal bala", and others.

When will Panchayat Season 5 release?

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, Panchayat Season 5 is created by Deepak Kumar Mishra, Chandan Kumar and Arunabh Kumar. Chandan Kumar has written the series, which is produced by The Viral Fever (TVF).

The show features its returning ensemble cast, including Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Sunita Rajwar, Faizal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar and Ashok Pathak.

Panchayat Season 5 will premiere on Prime Video on December 3, 2026.

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