Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari bring Yeh Prem Mol Liya team to Kapil Sharma's show; when and where to watch

Sooraj Barjatya is known for his family dramas, elaborate wedding sequences, and stories centred on love and relationships. The filmmaker is now returning with another family entertainer, Yeh Prem Mol Liya. Ahead of its release, Barjatya and the film's cast will appear on The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5 this Saturday.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya cast on The Great Indian Kapil Show

The upcoming episode on The Great Indian Kapil Show will feature Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Saumya Tandon, Geeta Agrawal Sharma, Swanand Kirkire and Surbhi Tiwari. The guests will discuss the film, share personal stories and revisit some interesting wedding memories.

The conversation takes a funny turn when the discussion shifts to Sooraj Barjatya's personal life. Ayushmann Khurrana brings up the filmmaker's marriage at the age of 21 and asks him about his experience. The discussion also touches upon Ayushmann's own wedding photograph, prompting the actor to reveal how Barjatya made him break two rules he had set for his on-screen weddings. He had decided never to wear a sehra or ride a horse in a film.

Kapil Sharma joins the conversation with a humorous take on Barjatya's casting style. Referring to the filmmaker's family entertainers, he jokes, “Do maa kardo, do baap kardo, do bua, do chaachu…ladka ladki toh mere paas hai”.

The remark gets the cast laughing, and the conversation moves to their own wedding experiences. The actors share anecdotes, tease each other and talk about their views on love, marriage and family celebrations.

Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda add to the fun

The episode also features the show's familiar comedy acts. Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Sunil Grover return with their characters and comic performances. Their appearances add more humour and unexpected moments to the evening.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5 episode featuring the team of Yeh Prem Mol Liya will stream on Saturday, November 14, at 8 pm on Netflix.

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