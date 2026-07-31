Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari wrap up Yeh Prem Mol Liya shoot; Anupam Kher hails Sooraj Barjatya

New Delhi:

Upcoming Bollywood film, Yeh Prem Mol Liya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, has completed filming. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the family entertainer is now moving into post-production ahead of its worldwide theatrical release on November 27, 2026. The film has been generating interest ever since it was announced, not least because it marks the first time Ayushmann and Sharvari have been paired together on screen.

Ayushmann takes on Rajshri's iconic Prem

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the shoot wrap on social media, describing Yeh Prem Mol Liya as a film that celebrates love, family values and relationships while presenting those themes in a contemporary setting. He also revealed that the film marks the return of Rajshri Productions' iconic character Prem to the big screen after 12 years, with Ayushmann stepping into the role for the first time.

The character has long been associated with Sooraj Barjatya's cinema and remains one of the most recognisable names in Rajshri Productions' films.

Fresh pairing of Ayushmann and Sharvari

Another major reason for this anticipation is the interesting combination of Ayushmann and Sharvari. While both these actors have made their mark in the world of Hindi cinema, this is the first time they will be seen together in a film called Yeh Prem Mol Liya. The pairing of these two talented actors has excited audiences, especially since both of them are appearing in an interesting family drama from Sooraj Barjatya.

Reunion of Sooraj Barjatya with Himesh Reshammiya

This film also marks the reunion of Sooraj Barjatya with music director Himesh Reshammiya. This music director had earlier collaborated with Barjatya in his film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

Anupam Kher reflects on the journey

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who is also part of the cast, marked the end of the shoot with a heartfelt Instagram post. 'Last night, we completed the picture wrap of Sooraj Barjatya’s #YehPremMolLiya. I’ve known Sooraj from the time he was an assistant on my very first film, Saaransh. Since then, we have shared the journey of more than eight films together. Watching him evolve into one of the greatest storytellers of our times has been a privilege. In a world where cinema, like everything else, is constantly changing, Sooraj has remained beautifully constant. He has protected and celebrated the ethos of Indian families, relationships, compassion and values without ever compromising on honesty or emotion. That is his greatest strength. His films don’t merely entertain, they become a part of our lives,' the actor wrote.

The caption further reads, 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya is another beautiful chapter in that extraordinary journey. It’s a film with heart, grace and a story that touched me deeply from the very first narration. Thank you, Sooraj, for yet another memorable experience. Thank you to the wonderful cast and crew for the warmth, dedication and love that made every day on the set so special. Now, I cannot wait for all of you to experience the magic of YEH PREM MOL LIYA!!! Some journeys end with a wrap. The beautiful ones begin when they reach the audience. Har Har Mahadev!'

Produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films, Yeh Prem Mol Liya is scheduled to arrive in cinemas worldwide on November 27, 2026.

Also Read: Neena Gupta, Arjun Bijlani team up for Chumbak; Sarabhai vs Sarabhai makers return with new family comedy