Asur 2, Scoop to The Night Manager Season 2: Web Series releasing in June 2023 on various OTT platforms | LIST

OTT Releases This June: With a host of different genre shows streaming on OTT, right from cop dramas, comedies to crime thrillers and family sagas, creators are leaving no stone unturned to hook audiences to their smart TVs and phone. Every month new Hindi, Tamil, Englsih and Malayalam movies are released on various OTT platforms including -- Netflix, Zee5, Disney Plus Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, MX Player, Jio Cinemas and others. From Scoop based on a true story to multi-starrer Asur 2, a story of a fanatic serial killer with religious ties, there is something interesting to watch for everyone.

Asur 2

Prepare yourselves for a rollercoaster ride of suspense, mystery, and adrenaline-inducing thrills as the sur-asur saga continues! Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, Sharib Hashmi, Riddhi Dogra and Amey Wagh's thriller series Asur 2 is the story of a fanatic serial killer with religious ties. Directed by Oni Sen, season one ended with a cliffhanger pondering over the fate of the elusive killer and the horror games that unfolded.

OTT Platform: Jio Cinema

Release Date: June 1, 2023

Scoop

Based on Jigna Vora's biographical memoir Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison, the series is directed by Hansal Mehta. The crime drama 'Scoop' highlights society's rush to pass the judgement as the character of crime reporter Jagruti Pathak is caught between the nexus of the police, the underworld, and the media. Starring Karishma Tanna and Harman Baweja in lead roles, the web series has been creating a buzz ever since the release of its trailer.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: June 2, 2023

School of Lies

It presents the story of a missing schoolboy and how the entire machinery by the school and cops is put in action to find the missing boy. It follows the RISE - the boarding school, as a 12-year-old Shakti goes missing, things start to spiral out of control, revealing the hidden skeletons in the closet of the boarding school. It shows Nimrat Kaur in the role of a school counsellor who talks to the students to uncover the mystery behind the boy's disappearance. Directed by Avinash Arun, the series also stars Varin Roopani, Divyansh Dwivedi, Aryan Singh Ahlawat, Hemant Kher, Parthiv Shetty, Adrija Sinha, and Aalekh Kapoor.

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release Date: June 2, 2023

With Love Season 2

This romantic comedy series is based on Diaz siblings Lily (Emeraude Toubia) and Jorge (Mark Indelicato), who are on a mission to find love and purpose. The second season will continue from where the first season ended. It also stars Isis King, Vincent Rodriguez III, Rome Flynn, Desmond Chiam, Benito Martinez, Constance Marie and Todd Grinnell.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: June 2, 2023

The Night Manager Season 2

Adapted from John le Carré’s novel and the British series by the same name, the series stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala. The high-octane thriller is enveloped in opulent drama and scenic settings. The protagonist of The Night Manager is Shaan Sengupta (Kapur), who goes undercover to overthrow the empire of arms dealer Shaildendra "Shelly" Rungta (Anil Kapoor).

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: June 30, 2023

Manifest Season 4 Part 2

Manifest follows various passengers from the fictional flight Montego Air 828 who experience a severe bout of turbulence while flying from Jamaica to New York City. Only when they land, they learn that five and a half years actually passed, and they have returned with the special ability to see glimpses of events to come.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: June 2, 2023

