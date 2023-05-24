Asur 2 promo out: Arshad Warsi & Barun Sobti's upcoming series to release on this date

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM: @DADESICINEPHILE Asur 2 promo out: Arshad Warsi & Barun Sobti are back in this psychological thriller.

The formidable duo of Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti will be back as Asur threatens to rise and take over the world. The first-look promo of the second season offered a sneak peek into the upcoming storyline with a touch of mythology and forensic science. The promo opens with a voice telling us that "the world needs a new order" even as we see all the characters tense and in search of some answers.

In an intense scene, Arshad points his gun at a person and says, “Tujhe apne bhagwan ko jawaab dena hai, mujhe kisi ko nahi (You are answerable to your God, I am answerable to no one).” The one-minute-long video builds suspense and leaves the audience wondering whether the “dark side” will indeed win over the other side.

Asur 2 features Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti in lead roles. The second season will also see a talented ensemble cast comprising Ridhi Dogra, Anupriya Goenka, Amey Wagh, Meiyang Chang, Gaurav Arora, and others. The second season of Asur is all set to stream on OTT platform JioCinema from June 1.

Asur, which is set in the mystic city of Varanasi, follows forensic expert-turned-teacher Nikhil Nair as he goes back to his roots at the Central Bureau of Investigation and teams up with his former boss Dhananjay Rajpoot to pursue a brutal serial killer. What happens next is a mix of mystery, mythology, and the killings of some individuals who aren’t even connected.

The web series’ conclusion opens up a number of possibilities for the second season’s storyline. The conflict between good and evil will persist on since it was revealed that the true Shubh is still at large and has several supporters who obey his orders. Additionally, it’s possible that new players may enter the plot in the upcoming season given Lolark Dubey’s murder and Nushrat’s advancement.

