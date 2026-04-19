Assi: Taapsee Pannu's courtroom-drama gets its audiences on OTT, know its lifetime collection

New Delhi:

For most people, the weekend means a deluge of movies and series on OTT platforms. If you have grown bored of watching the usual fare, comedy, horror, and action, then this movie is just for you. Yes, you have come to exactly the right place. The film we are about to tell you about today is a courtroom drama that attempts to portray on screen the harrowing reality of rising sexual crimes against women in India, along with the subsequent legal struggle to seek justice.

We are talking about the Taapsee Pannu-starrer, Assi. This film was originally released in theaters on February 20. It has been directed by Anubhav Sinha. You can now watch it on the OTT platform, Zee5.

Assi plot

The title of the film, Assi, is derived from the fact that 80 women are subjected to rape every single day in India. The story centers on a victim named Parima (played by Kani Kusruti). Parima works as a school teacher and lives happily in Delhi with her husband, Vinay (Zeeshan Ayyub), and their child. One night, while she is returning home from work, a group of young men abduct her in a vehicle and rape her.

Taapsee plays the role of a lawyer fighting her case; however, due to a lack of sufficient evidence, she is unable to secure a conviction against the accused. What unfolds next forms the very essence of this spine-chilling courtroom drama.

How is Assi?

The writing is the soul of this film. Several scenes within the movie have been filmed with intense gravity. Particular care was taken during the filming of the rape sequence to ensure sensitivity and impact. It is bound to ignite such a fierce rage within you that you might even find yourself harboring a sense of hatred toward the male gender. Gaurav Solanki wrote its story and screenplay.

It did not receive a particularly strong response upon its theatrical release, but audiences are thoroughly enjoying it on OTT platforms.

Assi box office collection

According to Sacnilk, Assi was made with a budget of Rs 40 crores and earned Rs 10 crore at the box office.

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