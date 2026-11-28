Manoj Bajpayee and Ashutosh Rana recently appeared on Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5, where the conversation moved from acting and language to their early days in the industry. Manoj made an interesting admission about his career, saying he believes only 25% of his acting talent has been explored so far. He also spoke about wanting to work in Punjabi and Bhojpuri cinema.

During the episode, Kapil Sharma asked Ashutosh about his portrayal of Ravan and why he had not played Ram instead. The actor had a thoughtful response, distinguishing portraying a character and actually embodying it.

"Ram karna aur Ram hona, do alag baat hai," Ashutosh said. He explained that playing Ram and becoming Ram were two different things. If he could not truly become the character, he would rather not play the role.

Manoj Bajpayee recalls Ashutosh Rana's Hindi obsession

Manoj soon turned the conversation towards his friend's love for the Hindi language. Recalling their younger days, he said Ashutosh was particular about the use of Hindi even in his twenties. Anyone who used an incorrect word around him could expect a lecture.

Manoj jokingly described how Ashutosh would turn such moments into lengthy lessons. "Agar aapne kuch bhi galat bola, aap yakeen maaniye, wahan pe ashram khol diya jayega!" he said.

Manoj Bajpayee wants to explore Bhojpuri and Punjabi cinema

The conversation then shifted to Manoj's work across films and OTT platforms. Kapil pointed out how audiences have seen him in different roles, but the actor believes there is still plenty left for him to explore.

Manoj said the industry has tapped only 25% of his potential so far. He also expressed an interest in working in Punjabi and Bhojpuri cinema. During the interaction, he even broke into a Bhojpuri song with an audience member.

The actor's comments suggest that he is keen to experiment with languages and film industries beyond the work audiences have largely associated him with.

Manoj and Ashutosh also share an improvised act

The two actors also came together for an improvised act during the episode. Their exchange added to the lighter moments of the conversation, which included Ashutosh's thoughts on playing Ravan and Manoj's stories about their younger days.

The latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5 is streaming on Netflix.

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