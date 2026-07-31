Arshad Warsi and Vir Hirani's Pritam and Pedro headed for a Korean remake? What we know

New Delhi:

Rajkumar Hirani's web series, Pritam and Pedro, could soon travel beyond Indian screens. After receiving a positive response from viewers, the JioHotstar show is now said to be in early talks for a Korean remake.

Could Pritam and Pedro be remade in Korean?

According to industry sources, a Korean production house has approached the makers to acquire the remake rights of Pritam and Pedro. While nothing has been finalised yet, discussions are currently underway.

An independent industry source reveals, “Following the overwhelming response to Rajkumar Hirani’s Pritam and Pedro, a Korean production house has reached out to the makers to acquire the remake rights. The project is currently in the discussion stage, with both sides exploring the possibility of adapting the story for Korean audiences."

The talks are still at a very early stage, and there is no official confirmation yet. However, the interest points to the growing demand for Indian stories in international markets. The series combines cybercrime, humour and emotional moments, making it a story that could easily connect with audiences beyond India. An official announcement on the Korean adaptation is still awaited. If the deal goes through, Pritam and Pedro will join the growing list of Indian titles being adapted for international audiences.

Vir Hirani reunites with Arshad Warsi after years

Long-time Bollywood fans may remember Vir Hirani from Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. He appeared briefly as Circuit's son, affectionately nicknamed "Short Circuit," in the 2003 film. In the memorable climax, Vir was seen dressed like Arshad Warsi's iconic character Circuit, sitting on his lap and striking a playful pose.

More than two decades later, Vir and Arshad reunited on screen for Pritam and Pedro. This time, however, the dynamic is completely different. Instead of a child cameo, Vir returns as an actor with a substantial role, sharing screen space with Warsi in Rajkumar Hirani's series. Watch this video here:

What is Pritam and Pedro about?

Pritam and Pedro stars Arshad Warsi, Vikrant Massey and debutant Vir Hirani in the lead roles. The story follows an experienced police officer and a young hacker who are forced to work together as they investigate cybercrime cases.

The series also marked Rajkumar Hirani's streaming debut as a creator and producer. It was directed by Avinash Arun and premiered on JioHotstar.

Also read:

Pritam and Pedro now streaming on OTT, X users hail Arshad Warsi and Vir Hirani's comedy thriller