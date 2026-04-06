April 2026 OTT calendar: Crime 101, Marty Supreme, No Other Choice and 7 other big releases of the month

New Delhi:

April 2026 brings a fairly packed slate on streaming. Not just volume, but variety. From festival favourites and Oscar contenders to mainstream thrillers and smaller character-driven pieces. The list leans heavily into films that either made noise in theatres or quietly built strong critical backing before arriving online.

There is also a noticeable mix of tones. Dark comedy, psychological drama, survival thrillers, even offbeat satire. Some titles are easy recommendations. Others are more divisive, not for everyone. But all of them, in different ways, stand out. Here is a complete breakdown.

Crime 101 (April 1 on Prime Video)

A crime thriller with strong casting appeal. Positioned as a grounded, character-led heist narrative, the film has drawn comparisons to classic crime dramas. This one is among the earlier movies that will be released in April and will help set the tone for the other content that comes out throughout the month.

Pizza Movie (April 3 on Hulu)

This one is a bit more fun. Pizza Movie is mostly a comedy, providing a different atmosphere from the majority of movies in April that tend to be more serious and dramatic.

Sirat (April 6 on Hulu)

One of the more polarising entries. Sirat begins as a grounded search story involving a missing daughter in Morocco, then gradually shifts into something far more chaotic and surreal. That tonal shift has divided viewers. Still, the craftsmanship is widely acknowledged, and the film remains visually and emotionally striking.

Dust Bunny (April 17 on HBO Max)

Dust Bunny adds another layer to the HBO Max slate. While not as heavily promoted as Marty Supreme, it contributes to the platform’s varied offering this month. Specific plot details are limited, but its inclusion signals a broader mix of genres beyond headline titles.

Roommates (April 17 on Netflix)

Roommates rounds out the list with a coming-of-age angle. The film explores college life and interpersonal conflict, focusing on relationships and identity. It is positioned as a character-driven drama with a younger audience in mind.

No Other Choice (April 24 on Hulu)

Park Chan-wook’s No Other Choice arrives on streaming with significant critical backing. Often described as one of the most overlooked awards contenders, the film centres on a man forced into extreme decisions after losing his job. It works as social commentary on job insecurity and identity tied to work, but also as a dark comedy with sharp writing. They strengthen the film's importance in cinema.

Marty Supreme (HBO Max, April 24)

Marty Supreme combines commercial and critical successes in one package. Directed by Josh Safdie, it tells the story of a table tennis genius who is obsessed with perfection, even when it negatively impacts his personal life. The film became one of the largest box office hits for the studio A24 and was nominated for numerous awards, winning the Best Actor title for Timothee Chalamet. The plot is quite hectic and sometimes even chaotic.

Apex (April 24 on Netflix)

Apex leans into survival thriller territory. Charlize Theron features in the movie where she is forced into danger by an adrenaline-seeking act that ends up putting her in a tough situation against an enemy who will stop at nothing. The movie incorporates physical and psychological elements in its production.

Good Boy (April 25 on Hulu)

Not as popular as the others but part of the movies coming out in April. Good Boy is another addition to the variety of movies coming out. There are not many details regarding this particular movie since it is not among the highly anticipated.

Bugonia (April 26 on Netflix)

Yorgos Lanthimos comes back with Bugonia, an unusual dark comedy with satirical undertones. This is a story about a conspiracy theory involving a corporation executive who is not a human. It involves a kidnapping plan and the film is rather unique. There is also notable performances by Jesse Plemons and Emma Watson.

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