Anurag Kashyap reacts to removal of Satluj from OTT, says it'll make 'more people want to watch it'

New Delhi:

Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj continues to spark debate after its sudden removal from Zee5. The film, which fought a three-year battle over certification before finally releasing on the streaming platform, was taken down just two days after its premiere. No official reason has been shared for its removal so far.

As the controversy grows, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has voiced his support for the film. Sharing his thoughts on Instagram, he said that attempts to suppress a film often end up creating more curiosity around it.

What did Anurag Kashyap post defending Satluj?

Anurag Kashyap, who has been re-sharing posts and sharing his thoughts on the takedown of Satluj. He wrote, "The thing about banning something is that the more you ban something, the more people want to watch it. I was not even planning to watch this film but now I will have to watch to understand why it got banned."

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANURAG KASHYAP) Anurag Kashyap backs Satluj

What Maa Inti Bangaaram director Nandini Reddy wrote about not finishing Satluj?

Filmmaker Nandini Reddy also reacted to the film's removal. On Monday, she shared videos related to Satluj on her Instagram Stories, including one from a public screening in Punjab. She also reposted a clip from an Instagram user urging people to watch the film before it was taken down.

The post read, "Watch this ASAP. This is undoubtedly one of the greatest movies of Modern times. The performance Of Diljit Dosanjh and Entire cast will blow your mind. Special Mention to Savinderpal Vicky .. He is phenomenal. Watch it guys as soon as possible before it getting ban."

Nandini revealed that she had paused the film because of its emotional impact but never got the chance to finish it. She wrote, "Started watching this stunning film .... Stopped before the last 30 minutes to take a break and watch it the next day because I was so hit by the trauma in it .... I wish i had completed it."

The director also praised Honey Trehan and Diljit Dosanjh for bringing the story to the screen. She added, "If we don't have the spaces to tell the truth no matter how painful then what is the meaning of freedom in this country (folded hands emojis) .. more power to you @diljitdosanjh @honeytrehan."

Why was Satluj delayed?

Satluj was originally planned as a theatrical release. However, the film reportedly ran into trouble after the CBFC sought 125 cuts. The makers chose not to accept the changes and the release was put on hold.

After remaining unreleased for nearly three years, the film finally debuted on Zee5. However, its return was short-lived as it disappeared from the platform within 48 hours, triggering fresh conversations around its fate.

Also read: What is the Satluj controversy? CBFC cuts, court battle, Zee5 removal and MIB review, all you need to know