Anupama Namaste America: Prequel of Rupali Ganguly's TV serial to show early years of Anupama's marriage

In order to pursue her ambitions and goals, what are the sacrifices that Anupamaa has to make for her family? After the enormous success of the popular running television show, Anupamaa, Anupama - Namaste America will reveal more about the beloved character’s dreams in its prequel. Across the 11-episode long Disney+ Hotstar show, actor Rupali Ganguly will reprise her role of a timid yet persevering homemaker.

Taking viewers on a journey of Anupama's hopes and dreams, the series will unfold the early years of her marriage. This series will be the first to be streamed alongside its running television show. Rupali will be the first actor to simultaneously play the same character in an on-air show and its prequel.

In Anupama - Namaste America, fans will see a younger avatar of Anupamaa, nine years into her marriage. They will experience the seeds of discord and distance that entered her marriage. The show will draw an emotional and dramatic journey of Anupamaa’s growth by closely looking at societal structures that limit a woman to her family and force her to suppress her dreams and aspirations.

Reprising the role of Anupamaa in the prequel, actor Rupali Ganguly said, “Anupamaa is a character that has seen me grow as an actor and a woman. It brings me immense joy to see Hotstar Specials presents Anupama - Namaste America, become the first show to run parallelly alongside a running television show. The prequel will showcase a side that’s never been seen before. As the popular show already has a successful following, I am confident the prequel will let the audience develop a deeper connection to the character.”

Anupamaa, launched in July 2020 for television, is a running series that has already aired over 500 episodes. The original cast of the television has been retained for the prequel and will see Sudhanshu Pandey essay the role of Vanraj, followed by Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, and Ekta Sariya reprising the roles of Baa, Bapuji, and Dolly respectively.

Anupama- Namaste America will also introduce a new character from Anupamaa’s early years, Moti Baa played by veteran television actor Sarita Joshi. This character will play a pivotal role in forming Anupamaa’s early life as an aspiring dancer.