Anuj Sachdeva slams Hina Khan and Rubina Dilaik over comments on Gaurav Khanna's personal life

New Delhi:

In a new show POV, actors and former Bigg Boss participants, Rubina Dilaik and Hina Khan had commented on the current controversies that have broken out on social media. One of the issues discussed was actress Gaurav Khanna’s wife, Akanksha Chamola, who admitted that the couple had been living separately for almost a year now and were going through a divorce.

What did Hina and Rubina say?

While discussing some of the things, Hina and Rubina spoke on how some TV celebrities put up such a good act of the ideal marriage despite its non-existence in reality. According to Rubina, Gaurav Khanna entered the Bigg Boss season 19 with a reputation of being an ‘ideal husband’.

In her words, 'As an actor having a very good image, he was asked why he hasn't joined Bigg Boss along with his wife; he said, 'Like Rubina and Abhinav, I don’t want to make fun of my marriage on television.'' In addition, she mentioned that 'He made fun of our marriage and then his wife goes on a TV show where she says that they are getting divorced and have been separated for a year.'

Hina also had said that 'Once Akanksha went public, everything started making rounds. If they have been separated for a year, then what is all this about? Four or five months ago, they were surprising each other and making YouTube videos together.' Rubina added that 'If they are separated, then coming into public with vows of marriage, it's just a facade.'

Anuj slams Hina and Rubina

Anuj Singh Sachdev, who was last seen in Shaheer Sheikh's Wo To Hai Albela, took to his Instagram profile and shared a video of Hina and Rubina. 'It must be exhausting for them carrying around that much hatred in their heart where empathy was expected while comparing someone’s pet at home to a “FUCKING FURNITURE”!' read his caption.

Anuj further wrote, 'I feel sad for you all that you could not get your parents love to understand that people get ATTACHED to the ones they LOVE. One almost pities on the children growing up in such homes where compassion is dead. Clearly, commenting on Gaurav Khanna’s personal life is the only way some of these can trend for five minutes before fading back into irrelevance. Sad.'

For the unversed, while Akanksha is currently participating in Lock Upp season 2 that is streaming on Netflix, on the other hand, Gaurav Khanna has completed the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. The show will soon be aired on Colors TV.

Also Read: Gaurav Khanna wipes Akanksha Chamola's tears in Lock Upp 2, motivates her: 'I'll keep coming...'