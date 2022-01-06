Anthology 'Unpaused: Naya Safar' portrays impact of Covid pandemic

Follow us on Image Source : AMAZON PRIME VIDEO Unpaused poster

The Hindi anthology 'Unpaused: Naya Safar', which showcases five unique stories portraying the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on people, will premiere globally on Prime Video from January 21. The anthology, which binds together the emotions of love, longing, fear and friendship and hope, has been brought to life by filmmakers such as Shikha Makan, Ruchir Arun, Nupur Asthana, Ayappa K.M. and Nagraj Manjule.

Following the overwhelming response of the first edition, 'Unpaused', which had premiered in 2020, the sequel features an ensemble cast of Saqib Saleem, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Neena Kulkarni and Priyanshu Painyuli.

The short films in the anthology include, 'Teen Tigada' directed by Ruchir Arun, 'The Couple' directed by Nupur Asthana, 'Gond Ke Laddu' directed by Shikha Makan, 'War Room' directed by Ayappa KM and 'Vaikunth' directed by Nagraj Manjule.

The short films in the anthology include –

• Teen Tigada directed by Ruchir Arun; starring Saqib Saleem, Ashish Verma and Sam Mohan.

• The Couple directed by Nupur Asthana; starring Shreya Dhanwanthary and Priyanshu Painyuli.

• Gond Ke Laddu directed by Shikha Makan; starring Neena Kulkarni, Darshana Rajendran and Lakshvir Singh Saran.

• War Room directed by Ayappa KM; starring Geetanjali Kulkarni, Rasika Agashe, Purnanand Wandhekar and Sharvari Deshpande.

• Vaikunth directed by Nagraj Manjule; starring Arjun Karche and Hanumant Bhandari.

Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Prime Video, said: "It's so wonderful to start the journey of our originals this year with 'Unpaused: Naya Safar', a heart-warming anthology about stories that provide the hope, positivity and inspiration in these challenging times."

She adds, "This series is also a reaffirmation of our commitment to providing a platform to compelling and independent cinematic voices of our country."