Bollywood actress Ananya Panday appeared on filmmaker Karan Johar's popular chat show Koffee With Karan 9 alongside entrepreneur Ananya Birla. The sixth episode of the show, which aired on Wednesday, November 18, featured candid conversations, fun banter and several interesting revelations. Shanaya Kapoor also joined the episode as a guest.

During the conversation, Ananya Panday got emotional when Karan Johar asked her about her cousin Ahaan Panday's success with Mohit Suri's film Saiyaara. She described the film's success as a "dream come true" for everyone in her family and spoke about Ahaan's hard work and dedication to his craft.

Ananya Panday calls Ahaan Panday's Saiyaara success a 'dream come true'

Talking about how she felt when Saiyaara became a success, Ananya said, "It was just the biggest collective dream come true for all of us at home. We in our family and a lot of people know, how hard he's (Ahaan Panday) has worked, how long he's waited. And how much he's just put into this. How obsessed he is with the craft. And i just don't feel anyone deserves this more than him."

She also recalled watching the film and said that she was impressed by Ahaan's performance rather than seeing him as her brother on screen.

"I watched it and i didn't feel like i am watching my brother, i was like blown away. I am just so proud of him," she added.

Ananya Panday praises Aneet Padda

During the conversation, Karan Johar also asked Ananya about her equation with Ahaan's Saiyaara co-star Aneet Padda, who made her big-screen debut with the film. When Karan mentioned, "You love Aneet Padda as well", Ananya agreed and praised the actress for her work. She also recalled watching her in the series Big Girls Don't Cry.

"I do yes, I loved her on Big Girls Don't Cry. and i shot like this thing with her at that time. And i kept telling everyone 'This girl is amazing', She's amazing and then obviously," Ananya said.

About Saiyaara

For the unversed, the romantic drama Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri, featured Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in the lead roles. The film hit theatres on July 18, 2025, and went on to become a blockbuster, earning a worldwide gross collection of Rs 570.33 crore in 126 days, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. Apart from Ahaan and Aneet, the film stars Rajesh Kumar, Geeta Agrawal Sharma, Varun Badola, Shaad Randhawa, Sid Makkar, Shaan Grover, and Alam Khan. Those who haven't watched the film can stream it on Netflix.

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