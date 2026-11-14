Ananya Birla pulls Ananya Panday's leg as she dials up Aditya Roy Kapur, Kartik Aaryan on Koffee with Karan 9

Filmmaker Karan Johar is back with another entertaining episode of Koffee with Karan Season 9, featuring Bollywood actress Ananya Panday and entrepreneur Ananya Birla. The episode promises fun conversations and candid confessions. The makers unveiled the promo for the new episode on Saturday, November 14.

One of the highlights comes when Ananya Panday calls actors Aditya Roy Kapur, Ishaan Khatter and Kartik Aaryan, leaving Ananya Birla amused.

Ananya Birla's reaction to Ananya Panday's phone calls

In the promo, Ananya Panday surprises host Karan Johar by calling Aditya Roy Kapur, Ishaan Khatter and Kartik Aaryan. Reacting to her calls, Ananya Birla jokingly points out that she has dialled all her exes. The moment adds to the fun banter between the two guests.

The episode also begins with Ananya Panday admitting that she dislikes every other Ananya in the world, except Ananya Birla. During the 'Sip It If You've Done It' segment, the duo shares several interesting anecdotes. Ananya Birla also reveals that she once cleared an entire venue for a private date.

Sharing the promo, JioHotstar on Instagram wrote, "Two Ananyas, double the fun and a student who knows how to surprise! Now that’s one Koffee date worth showing up for Koffee with Karan Season 9, Episode 6, streaming Wednesday at 7pm, only on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar." Take a look:

Shanaya Kapoor makes a special appearance

The episode gets more entertaining with a special appearance by actress Shanaya Kapoor. She joins the two Ananyas for a fun challenge in which they have to come up with a line that works in both the boardroom and the bedroom.

During the episode, both Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday also admit that they are fans of actor Ranveer Singh. Meanwhile, Ananya Birla reveals that the most unexpected thing about her is that she never carries money with her.

When and where to watch the new episode of Koffee with Karan 9

The latest episode of Koffee with Karan Season 9 will stream exclusively on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar. Viewers can catch the episode on the platform from Wednesday, November 18, 7 PM onwards. The latest guests on Koffee with Karan 9 were Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

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