Alpha tops Monday box office despite sharp drop, Welcome to the Jungle crosses Rs 117 crore

New Delhi:

The Monday box office brought a reality check for several films as collections dipped sharply after the weekend rush. While Alia Bhatt's Alpha continued to lead the pack despite a significant fall, Huma Qureshi's Baby Do Die Do struggled to gain momentum. Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle also witnessed a notable decline in earnings.

On the other hand, Cocktail 2 and Maa Inti Bangaram continued their theatrical runs with modest collections. Here's how the major releases performed on Monday.

Alpha

The spy thriller Alpha performed impressively over the weekend but witnessed a sharp drop in collections on its first Monday. The film earned Rs 3.85 crore on day four, down from Rs 13.25 crore on Sunday. Its total box office collection now stands at Rs 37.85 crore. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh, and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles.

Welcome to the Jungle

Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle, which boasts a star-studded ensemble cast, also registered a decline in collections after its second weekend. On its second Monday, the film earned just Rs 2.65 crore, compared to Rs 9.75 crore on the second Sunday. Its total box office collection has now reached Rs 117.55 crore.

Baby Do Die Do

Huma Qureshi's Baby Do Die Do continued to struggle at the box office. After the weekend, its collections dropped by nearly 50 per cent, earning just Rs 41 lakh on Monday compared to Rs 83 lakh on Sunday. The film's total collection now stands at Rs 1.81 crore. Made on an estimated budget of Rs 25 crore, the film has so far failed to meet expectations at the box office.

Cocktail 2

The collections of Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon, have now slipped into the lakh range. On its 18th day, the film collected Rs 40 lakh, taking its total domestic box office collection to Rs 92.95 crore. The film is directed by Homi Adajania.

Maa Inti Bangaram

The South Indian film Maa Inti Bangaram earned Rs 39 lakh on its 18th day in theatres. Its total box office collection has now reached Rs 20.25 crore. Directed by B.V. Nandini Reddy, the film features Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a powerful action-packed role.

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