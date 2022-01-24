Allu Arjun in Pushpa to Sara Ali Khan in Atrangi Re, actors who surprised with their performance

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARA ALI KHAN, ALLU ARJUN Sara Ali Khan, Allu Arjun

Of late, a number of actors have taken a step ahead to explore more range and genres. While Allu Arjun defied language barriers with his megahit release Pushpa: The Rise, Vicky Kaushal stunned everyone with his moving performance in Udham Singh. Likewise, Sara Ali Khan and Nushrratt Bharuccha broke the shackles of stereotypes and showed their acting range with Atrangi Re and Chhori, respectively. Check out more such actors who surprised one and all with their performances in recent releases.

Allu Arjun- Pushpa

With his latest release, ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ officially being declared a ‘blockbuster’, money-spinner’ and ‘game changer’ (by trade pundits and his crazy fans) and has been performing successfully at the ticket counters even weeks later (of its release), Allu Arjun is truly at the top of his game. The spectacular success of his latest release has not only cemented his mega stardom as a pan-India superstar but won his fans with a spectacular performance.

Sara Ali Khan - Atrangi Re

With Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re bringing out the best in Sara Ali Khan, the shining star has become the talk of the town. As Rinku, Sara Ali Khan was an unstoppable force to be reckoned with. Delivering dialogues and emotions on-point, Atrangi Re brought out the best in the actor. In fact, Atrangi Re’s Chaka Chak and her first solo song, was quite the internet sensation and had netizens grooving to the hook step. The film did for her what Raazi did for Alia Bhatt and Piku did for Deepika Padukone, truly put her on the map as a talent to reckon with!

Saqib Saleem - Teen Tigada (Unpaused: Naya Safar)

Capping off 2021 on a high note, Saqib Saleem bowled the audience over with his act as Mohinder Amarnath in 83 and it seems the streak of power-packed performances continues. The actor impressed many for his act as a migrant and thief in Ruchir Arun's Teen Tigada from Amazon Prime's latest anthology Unpaused: Naya Safar. The part underlines the plight of those who resort to illegal means to survive in a big city. Saqib is seen in the role of Chandan, an intense and short-tempered thief, who wants to provide for his family.

Anchal Singh- Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein

A pulpy and riveting thriller with a great storyline, Netflix's Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein makes a refreshing change from the usual gender dynamic on screen which is being highly praised. Anchal Singh who essays the unique character of Purva has garnered praise and immense love for her role. Her bold, intense and enigmatic portrayal has intrigued and appealed to the audience, keeping them hooked to the story.

Tovino Thomas - Minnal Murali

'Minnal Murali', directed by Basil Joseph, tells the story of an ordinary man Jaison from a small town called Kurukkanmoola in Kerala, who becomes the titular superhero after getting struck by a bolt of light. Produced by Sophia Paul of Weekend Blockbusters, the film, also stars Guru Somasundaram, Harisree Ashokan, and Aju Varghese.

Vicky Kaushal - Udham Singh

Making us believe that there's a revolutionary lying within all of us, Vicky Kaushal gave us another composed, mature yet riveting performance in Udham. The actor pulled off this patriotic, exquisite and gritty film with elan.

Nushrratt Bharuccha - Chhorii

Nushrratt Bharuccha stunned everyone with Chhorii. The film was a turning point in her career as she stepped out of her comfort zone and shouldered the film with a significant message. Chhorii made many realize that it was high time we start recognising Nushrratt as a proficient actor. Not to forget what a fabulous performance she delivered in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.