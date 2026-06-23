Alliance trailer out now: Ravi Kishan, Mini Mathur Niti Taylor to feature in Kunal Kemmu's show

New Delhi:

The official trailer for Prime Video's Alliance hosted by Kunal Kemmu is out now. The makers of the show shared interesting details about the reality show on June 23, creating anticipation for the OTT show. Alliance, that'll premiere on June 26, marks many firsts for reality television, as it is Prime Video's first ever daily reality show globally and Kunal Kemmu's debut as a reality show host.

Produced by Banijay Asia, the Hindi show will stream in over 240 countries and territories. The season is expected to stream exclusively on Prime Video for six weeks with 42 daily episodes, with a new episode releasing every day at 12 noon IST.

Alliance show plot

The trailer reveals that 16 contestants or eight pre-formed duos will enter the game built to form, test and break these connections or alliances. Contestants must win challenges where their loyalties are tested, earn advantages and judge when it's best to remain loyal or betray their closest alliances to stay in the game.

Kunal Kemmu on Alliance and hosting

Kemmu shared the difference between his reality show and others by stating that, "What is different? The difference is that we lied to our contestants. They think that since the show is named Alliance, it will be about forming alliances. However, the truth is that alliances will break from the very first day."

He also shared a cryptic detail about how the contestants will not be in control of the game, they will "dance to 'The Systems' tune." The trailer also revealed that two contestants will be eliminated each week with two new additions replacing them. Only one contestant will ultimately claim the grand prize, proving that in Alliance, no partnership is permanent.

Alliance contestants confirmed list is here

The makers have confirmed a lineup of 16 celebrity contestants from television, films and digital entertainment.

Actor and politician Ravi Kishan partnering up with his daughter Riva Kishan

Actress Daisy Shah with dancer Zaid Darbar

Actress, director Kabir Khan's wife Mini Mathur and DJ Nikhil Chinappa

TV actor Kushal Tandon partnering with TV actor Arsalan Goni

TV actress Niti Taylor alongside content creator Ruhee Dosani

Youtuber Vanshaj Singh with content creator Dolly Javed

Punjabi actor Sabby Suri with gaming content creator Payal Dhare

Actor Delbar Arya and actor-singer Armaan Khera

These real-life allies, expected to turn into reality television rivals, will be part of the show's first ever season. Alliance will stream on Prime Video from June 26 onwards.

(By Avnie Saraf)

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