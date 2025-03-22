All aboard laughter train! Zakir Khan's 'Delulu Express' arrives soon, release date and where to watch Zakir Khan’s rise to fame stems from his relatable storytelling, from the hilarious chaos of Mannpasand to the heartfelt tribute in Tathastu.

Comedian and writer Zakir Khan is back with a brand-new stand-up special, ‘Delulu Express,’ more than a year after his last hit, ‘Zakir Khan: Mannpasand.’ Set to premiere on Prime Video on March 27, the special is highly anticipated by his growing global fan base, who continue to praise his relatable humour and impeccable comic timing.

Produced by OML, ‘Delulu Express’ showcases Zakir's signature blend of humor, pulling from his personal experiences and observations about work, life, and love. In this special, Zakir dives into the absurdities of everyday struggles, especially how he humorously fails to find the right balance between them. Known for his quirky storytelling and unique perspective on life's challenges, Zakir delivers yet another set that promises to leave audiences laughing and reflecting on their own experiences.

Zakir Khan’s rise to fame is a testament to his natural ability to connect with audiences through his relatable content. His earlier specials, including ‘Zakir Khan: Mannpasand’ and ‘Tathastu,’ have garnered widespread praise. In ‘Mannpasand,’ Zakir shared the hilarious and chaotic story of a boys' trip to Goa, filled with the kind of friendships, misadventures, and comedic moments that his fans adore. ‘Tathastu’ saw a different side of Zakir, combining comedy and drama as he paid tribute to his grandfather, Sarangi Maestro Ustad Moinuddin Khan, and reflected on his cultural heritage.

A comedian with a diverse background, Zakir Khan was born and raised in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, in a Rajasthani Muslim family of classical musicians. He is the grandson of Ustad Moinuddin Khan, a celebrated Sarangi Maestro. Before his comedy career took off, Zakir worked as a radio producer and was a key part of the popular comedy collective AIB, contributing as a writer and performer on their hit show ‘On Air with AIB.’

Over the years, Zakir has built an impressive body of work, including notable specials like ‘Haq se Single’ and ‘Kaksha Gyarvi,’ which further cemented his place in the comedy world. His ability to weave humor into the everyday, often by drawing from his own life and struggles, has made him a household name in Indian comedy.

As he prepares to bring ‘Delulu Express’ to global audiences, Zakir Khan continues to break boundaries, with his humor resonating not just in India but across 240 countries and territories worldwide. Fans can expect another unforgettable performance when ‘Delulu Express’ drops on Prime Video on March 27.