Ali Fazal and Gerard Butler starrer 'Kandahar' locks OTT release | Deets inside

The upcoming action-thriller film 'Kandahar' which stars Hollywood actor Gerard Butler and Indian actor Ali Fazal is all set to premier exclusively in a major OTT platform. The movie will premiere in India on Prime Video on June 16, the streaming platform announced Tuesday. The film is directed by Ric Roman Waugh and features Navid Negahban, Bahador Foladi, Nina Toussaint-White, Vassilis Koukalani, Mark Arnold, Corey Johnson, and Abdullah Alnaji in the main roles.

The film follows the story of an undercover CIA operative, Tom Harris (Gerard Butler), taking viewers on an adrenaline-fueled journey deep into hostile territory in Afghanistan. When an intelligence leak exposes his identity and mission, he must navigate through the perilous obstacles alongside his Afghan translator Mo (Navid Negahban), to an extraction point in Kandahar, all whilst avoiding the elite special forces unit tasked with hunting them down.

Ali Fazal plays the role of Kahil in the movie who goes up against Tom Harris in a dangerous game of cat and mouse. The movie draws inspiration from true events from the life of a former military intelligence officer. “‘Kandahar’ releasing on Prime Video in India is a homecoming of sorts for me. Shooting with Gerard Butler and the entire team in a different landscape was a truly gratifying experience for me as an actor. With power-packed action and an adrenaline-filled ride, I cannot wait for viewers to watch this thrilling entertainer on Prime Video,” Fazal said in a statement.

Produced by Thunder Road Pictures, G-BASE, Capstone Studios and MBC Studios, 'Kandahar' will be available in English, along with dubs in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Manish Menghani, Director – Content Licensing at Prime Video, India, said they are pleased to bring the Hollywood action-thriller on their platform. “The film adds to our great selection of English entertainment for local consumers. Gerard’s great performance and Ali, who has garnered much love for his role in ‘Mirzapur’, give Indian audiences even more reason to watch this action-packed film,” he said.

