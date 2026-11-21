Akshay Kumar and Ravi Kishan are set to share the Koffee couch in the upcoming episode of Koffee with Karan Season 9. The two actors will bring their humour and old-school camaraderie to the show, with the latest promo offering a glimpse of the fun in store.

Akshay Kumar, Ravi Kishan to grace the Koffee couch

Host Karan Johar welcomes the unexpected combination and reveals that Akshay himself came up with the idea of having Ravi Kishan on the show. Although the pairing may seem unusual, the two actors share a long association and have worked together in films.

The promo captures some entertaining moments between the guests. Ravi Kishan teaches Akshay his viral hook step, turning the couch into a dance floor. The conversation also touches upon his journey in the industry. Ravi embraces his popular tag, "Bihar ka Brad Pitt", and talks about how he "crawled" his way to success.

Akshay, meanwhile, brings his trademark wit to the Rapid Fire round. When asked to choose between going a year without sex or a year without working out, the actor responds, "Isn't sex the best workout?"

What did Karan Johar say about the final season of KWK?

Koffee With Karan Season 9 marks the last season of the iconic talk show, hosted by Karan Johar. Speaking about the final season, Karan Johar shared in a statement, "There are some journeys you don't plan to end, you simply know, somewhere deep within you, when it is time to let them go. Koffee With Karan has been an extraordinary part of my life. It has given me friendships, memories, moments of complete madness, a lot of love and, yes, its fair share of controversy! But through all of it, what has remained constant is the audience. They have laughed with us, debated us, trolled us, celebrated us and, most importantly, kept coming back for another cup."

The statement further added, "Saying goodbye is emotional, but it also feels right. This final season is my way of raising the mug one last time with gratitude, with love and with everyone who has made Koffee With Karan what it is. So, come have one last cup of Koffee with me. One last time."

The new episode of Koffee with Karan Season 9 will stream this Wednesday, November 25, at 7 pm on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar.

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