Akanksha Chamola reveals if she wants to fall in love again after teasing Harshad Chopra on Lock Upp season 2

New Delhi:

Netflix's new reality show Lock Upp Season 2 is making waves on social media. With two major revelations on the show about contestants and TV actors Harshad Chopra and Akanksha Chamola, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa has kept people hooked.

While the premiere night was a hit, Netflix users returned to the OTT giant for the second episode too, looking for more revelations and secrets. And Lock Upp Season 2 did not disappoint, as it did serve the purpose.

Akanksha Chamola teases Harshad Chopra

In Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa Episode 2, the contestants were asked to agree or disagree with the tags given to them by the public. While 10 agreed, five refused. The next morning, while Gaurav Chopra's wife and actress Akanksha Chamola was seen talking to social media influencer Shreya Kalra, Harshad passed by and asked what they were talking about.

Teasing the Tere Liye actor, Akanksha said, 'We were praising your biceps.' To which Harshad responded, 'Thank you, but I am scared of Gaurav.' Akanksha was also quick to respond and asked, 'Tu fattu hai?' The two then joked, after which Harshad said, 'Haan thoda sa.'

Akanksha Chamola gets asked if she wants to fall in love again

Later, Akanksha got back to Shreya, who asked her if she wanted to fall in love once again. To this, the Swaragini actress said, 'I don't know, but not at the moment. Yeah! I want to enjoy my freedom. See, I got married when I was very young. At 24, I had tied the knot. I haven't explored that much. So, after 10 years of being in a good relationship, I now have time to explore and have that kind of freedom. Hence, I don't want to get into something else.'

Shreya then expressed her feelings and said she wanted Akanksha and Gaurav to get back together. Akanksha Chamola then said nothing.

About the reality show

Tagged and Targeted, the second episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, aired today on Netflix. The reality show, which features 15 contestants - Sunita Ahuja, Pamala Serena, Shivangi Joshi, Sufi Motiwala, Shreya Kalra, Riyaz Ali, Shreshta Iyer, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Ram Kapoor, Yogesh Rawat, Akansha Chaudhary, Harshad Chopra, Varun Yadav, Akanksha Chamola and Madhuri Jain Grover - is being hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh.

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is streaming on Netflix, where new episodes will air from Saturday to Wednesday every week at 8 pm.

Also Read: Akanksha Chamola confirms divorce from husband Gaurav Khanna on Lock Upp Season 2 premiere