Akanksha Chamola admits dating women before marrying Gaurav Khanna in Lock Upp Season 2

New Delhi:

Bollywood actress and Mandi MP, Kangana Ranaut, returned for the second season of the reality show Lock Upp. This time, however, she appeared as a jury member, representing the 'voice of the public', during the Judgment Day episode. Kangana joined the show's jailers, Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh and took contestants Yogesh, Akanksha, Ram Kapoor, and Dheeraj Dhoopar to task.

Additionally, one of the contestants at risk of elimination, Shreya Kalra, Akanksha Chamola, Madhuri, or Shreshta Iyer, was evicted. Furthermore, Akanksha Chamola revealed that she is bisexual.

Akanksha Chamola opens up about her sexuality

In the latest episode of Lock Upp Season 2, Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh revealed that Akanksha Chamola's second lifeline had been used up by Shreya Kalra during a conversation with Sufi. Responding to this, Akanksha Chamola said, 'I was bisexual before marriage. I have had relationships, not necessarily deeply intimate ones, but I have been in relationships with girls. I like girls; I admire them and am attracted to them. I feel that is my safe space. Growing up... I feel this is a patriarchal world, so you often gravitate towards your mother and sisters; there is a certain comfort zone found there. I love feminine energy. I really enjoy that comfort, and I thrive in it. We live in a society where people say girls can't be friends, that there is jealousy or competition. I didn't have any of that. To me, all women are beautiful. These are tags given by society; for me, it is true love. To me, all women are beautiful.'

Shreshta Iyer has been evicted

It has been just one week since the second season of Lock Upp began and Shreshta Iyer has become the first contestant to be evicted. The other contestants who were in the 'unsafe' zone alongside her included Shreya Kalra, Akanksha Chamola, Madhuri, and Sufi. For those unaware, Shreshta Iyer is the sister of cricketer Shreyas Iyer.

Kangana Ranaut warns contestants to own their truths

While Kangana Ranaut reacted to Yogesh being called a 'cheater,' she also lashed out at Dheeraj Dhoopar, saying, 'You call yourself Shah Rukh Khan? You don't have even the 'S' of Shah Rukh Khan in you, man. You completely lack 'main character' energy. You are being sidelined, pushed to the sidelines, completely.'

Kangana reprimanded Dheeraj severely for not speaking up openly on the show and for failing to take charge of his own game. She also addressed Ram Kapoor's non-involvement in the show.

Also Read: Rajiv Adatia fires at Lock Upp contestant Shreya Kalra for calling Shivangi Joshi a 'flop': 'Tu hain kaun?'