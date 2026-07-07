After Made in India: A Titan Story, T-Series unveils ambitious series titled The Tatas

New Delhi:

Following their successful partnership on the film Made in India: A Titan Story, T-Series Films and Almighty Motion Pictures have now come together to create an even more ambitious project. The two production companies are producing a multi-season television drama titled The Tatas, which draws its inspiration from the incredible heritage of the Tata family.

The drama is set to be developed from the bestselling book, The Tatas: How a Family Built a Business and a Nation, by Girish Kuber. Unlike the book that focuses on the success of the business, the drama will tell the story of the people behind the business.

All you need to know about the story of The Tatas

This is a four-generation journey of the Tata family saga, starting from the time of Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, whose pioneering spirit resulted in setting up of Tata Steel, Taj Mahal Palace Hotel and the Indian Institute of Science which started off as an institute of science.

Then comes the second generation of Sir Dorabji Tata, Sir Ratan Tata and Lady Meherbai Tata with the growth story of Tata Steel, the inception of Tata Hydro-Electric Power and the founding of Tata Trusts.

Then comes the third generation with J.R.D. Tata, who brought about a revolution in the aviation industry in India through the formation of Tata Airlines, made contributions to the automobile industry in India through Tata Motors and gave rise to India’s IT Industry through Tata Consultancy Services.

The final phase of the series will focus on Ratan Naval Tata and the group's journey onto the global stage. It will also explore landmark acquisitions and the rise of consumer brands such as Titan.

Makers detail out on The Tatas

Screenwriter Karan Vyas, who also worked on Made in India: A Titan Story, has been roped in to adapt the book for the screen. Announcing the project, producer Bhushan Kumar of T-Series Films said, “Some families build businesses. Some build institutions. The Tata family helped build the very idea of modern India. The overwhelming love for Made In India: A Titan Story has been incredibly heartening and has reaffirmed our belief that audiences today are seeking stories that are authentic, inspiring, and rooted in India’s rich legacy. That response has encouraged us to continue bringing such extraordinary journeys to the screen. We are humbled to present ‘The Tatas’, a story that celebrates a family whose vision and values have shaped generations, and we hope audiences embrace it with the same love and affection they showered upon Made In India: A Titan Story.”

Writer Karan Vyas said, "The deeper I went into the archives of the Tata family, the more I realized that this isn't merely corporate history; it’s the foundational narrative of modern India. These were individuals who constantly looked past their balance sheets to build institutions that served the collective. Teaming up with Almighty Motion Picture allows us to approach this with the scale it demands - intimate in its human relationships, yet massive in its historical scope."

Prabhleen Sandhu, Co-Founder of Almighty Motion Picture, added, "Our creative mandate has always been to champion authentic, deeply resonant Indian stories and the extraordinary people behind them. The love received for Made in India: A Titan Story strengthened our belief that authentic Indian stories can resonate with audiences everywhere. With THE TATAS, we are expanding that vision onto an even grander canvas. This is not just the story of a family or a business empire—it is the story of ideas, values and institutions that helped shape modern India. We are honoured & deeply humbled by the opportunity to bring this remarkable legacy to the screen."

The series is currently in the scripting stage. Details about the director and cast are expected to be announced later this year.