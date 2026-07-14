After blockbuster theatrical run, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maa Inti Bangaram heads to OTT | Deets Inside

New Delhi:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's recent action drama film Maa Inti Bangaram is one of the landmark hits for the Telugu industry. Not only did the film receive appreciation during its theatrical release, but it also went on to become the highest grossing film of the Telugu industry starring a woman. The action drama, directed by BV Nandini Reddy, has managed to collect Rs 100 crore in just 20 days since its release across the globe, thereby establishing Samantha Ruth Prabhu as one of the most successful actors in the industry.

Now that the film has received such massive success in theatres, the movie is set to get released online soon. Viewers, who could not watch Maa Inti Bangaram in theatres, need not wait long because the film's OTT release date and streaming platform have been revealed.

Grossed Rs 100 crore at the box office

Directed by BV Nandini Reddy, Maa Inti Bangaram was released in cinemas on June 19. Within just 20 days, the film crossed the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide. It is the first female-led Telugu film to achieve this milestone.

When and on which OTT platform will Samantha's film arrive?

Following its successful theatrical run, the film is arriving on OTT within a month. The release date was announced on Monday, with Maa Inti Bangaram set to stream on Jio Hotstar from July 17. The film is still running in cinemas.

Samantha's second film as producer

Before Maa Inti Bangaram, Samantha Ruth Prabhu appeared in Raj & DK's web series Citadel: Honey Bunny, alongside Varun Dhawan. The series is available on Amazon Prime Video. In addition to acting, Samantha has also ventured into production. Last year, she produced the horror comedy Shubham.

Samantha is set to welcome her first child

On the personal front, Samantha is preparing to begin a new chapter in her life. She and Raj Nidimoru are expecting their first child together. The actress is currently enjoying her pregnancy.

More about Samantha

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has had a film career that has lasted more than 15 years in Telugu and Tamil films. She began her acting career with Ye Maaya Chesave (2010), after which she starred in a number of highly profitable and highly acclaimed movies like Eega, Attarintiki Daredi, Theri, Mersal, Rangasthalam, Majili, Oh! Baby and Yashoda.

She has been appreciated for her acting in The Family Man 2 and later featured in Citadel: Honey Bunny. Over the years, Samantha has won many awards such as four Filmfare Awards South, two Nandi Awards, six SIIMA Awards, among others.

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