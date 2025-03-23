Adolescence: Calling out toxic masculinity culture or cyberbullying, why is Netflix show impressing viewers? Netflix show Adolescence revolves around a 13-year-old boy Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper) who is arrested by the police for the murder of his classmate.

Adolescence is in the headlines on OTT right now. The show is being discussed everywhere. From the story of the series to the cinematography, its perfection has surprised everyone. The story of the show is such that it will stay in your mind forever. If you are among those who have not seen this show yet, read further to know why this Netflix series is one of a kind.

Why is Adolescence garnering attention?

The word 'Adolescence' means you understand. The time from the age of 12 to 17 years, when a child is developing the ability to differentiate between good and bad. But then think as a parent; how would you feel to discover that your 13-year-old child has been arrested for the murder of his own classmate? The web series 'Adolescence' on Netflix has brought one such story to the audience. This series may seem different to you from the shows that are trending on OTT these days. But the series asks you such questions as a viewer, that will force you to change your language while talking to your children, siblings and on social media.

What is the story of Adolescence?

First of all, know that to prepare for any show, its team has to go through many months and years of hard work. The name of the show has been kept quite simple. Those of you who know cinema closely must have noticed that some time ago Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap had posted on his social media about this series. The story of Adolescence is not a love story. This is the story of a murder, toxic masculinity growing inside a boy growing up in his teens and the growing distance from his parents. The story of an ordinary family whose life turns into hell overnight.

The story of the show is about a 13-year-old boy Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper) who is arrested by the police for the murder of his classmate. Without any fanfare, this show starts with its basic story. The police enter Jamie's house and arrest him. His family is shocked, trying to understand all this. In the next scene, Jamie is locked inside a jail. Now, has the 13-year-old committed this crime or is it some mistake on the part of the police? This is the story of the entire show.

Who is responsible for the hatred growing among children?

The series points towards toxic masculinity culture. Through the show, you will understand how cyberbullying and the changing nature of social media and the ideology full of misogyny are making a home in the minds of young boys. It is worth noting that toxic masculinity is affecting not only the generation of one country but the whole world, including young boys in the US and UK as well as India.

The show directly points to a man who wants to present himself as an 'alpha male' in society. In the second episode, investigators find out that Jamie may be influenced by the thoughts of Andrew Tate, who presents himself as a misogynist with millions of social media followers. Talking about Tate's ideology, he believes that boys should learn to be ' real men' which means a male who is alpha.

What is toxic masculinity?

Many of you may not know what toxic masculinity is. So let us explain to you in simple language what toxic masculinity is and what effect it has on society. Generally, in society, girls are expected to be feminine and boys are expected to be masculine. Masculine traits include being tough, aggressive, taking risks, not showing any feelings for women, chasing women, money and power.

When boys are growing up, they are groomed by being told things like be a tough guy, be a man and boys don't cry. Sometimes these things are instilled in their minds by their parents, media and sometimes even society. As a result, boys become witnesses to the crimes shown in the series. Content related to toxic masculinity has increased a lot on social media in recent times. It is disturbing that children are consuming such content and normalising it.

It is significant to note that from the UK's Prime Minister to several Bollywood actors like Alia Bhatt and Anurag Kashyap have heaped praises on the Netflix show.

