Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya X review: Is Kay Kay Menon's Prime Video series worth your time? Know here

New Delhi:

Unlike many other series that resort to melodrama, Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya is a down-to-earth story of regular people who try to make a difference. Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya uses a combination of comedy and emotion in raising issues like the situation in government schools, lack of facilities, and hardships experienced by the teaching staff and the students.

Despite some slow episodes that were noticed by some viewers, the acting, especially of Kay Kay Menon, has been praised.

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya: Plot

The story focuses on Gyaneshwar Tripathi, the relaxed headmaster of an ignored government school. In response to the poor state of infrastructure and lack of motivation among both teachers and students, he unites with his fellow workers to make a difference. Their journey is filled with humorous situations, personal setbacks and small victories that gradually transform the school and the people connected to it.

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya X review

Seems like not a lot of internet users have been impressed by the show Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya. A X user took to his profile and worte, 'Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya is one of the worst works by Poshma Pa Pictures and Sameer Saxena. The jokes are not well written, or worse, taken from local references randomly. I saw a lot of weird analogies and pun games, and the writing is bad. I tried keeping my head on this and watching it, but the tone isn't sitting with me.'

Another X review read, 'Kay Kay Menon's School Drama Wins Hearts Online ,viewers applauding its humour, relatable school setting, emotional storytelling, and standout performances.'

Let's see some other X reactions here:

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya: Cast

Kay Kay Menon leads the series as Gyaneshwar Tripathi. The ensemble cast also includes Archana Puran Singh, Naveen Kasturia, Prasanna Bisht, Abhimanyu Singh, Deven Bhojani, Ajitesh Gupta, Annapurna Soni and Prachee Shah. The series is directed by Himank Gaur and created by Biswapati Sarkar and Sameer Saxena under the banner of Posham Pa Pictures.

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya: Where to watch

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya is available to stream exclusively on Prime Video. All seven episodes were released together on July 24, allowing viewers to binge-watch the entire season in one go.

Also Read:

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya Review: Kay Kay Menon leads light-hearted drama, but it misses the mark