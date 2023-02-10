Actor Jai Bhatia to star in Netflix’s upcoming political action thriller 'Bullet to Ballot'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jai Bhatia to star in Netflix’s upcoming political action thriller

After being a part of multiple ad campaigns and working with numerous Bollywood biggies, newcomer actor Jai Bhatia has finally bagged his big project. The rising star has been signed by eminent filmmaker Dhiraj Kumar for an upcoming movie on Netflix titled 'Bullet to Ballot'. The actor is all set to play an important role in this film and will make his presence felt on the screen.

Talking about the film, the actor said, "I can't express my happiness. This is unreal and still feels like a dream. This is a tremendous chance for me to showcase my best, and thus I'm putting my best foot forward. I hope that you will enjoy my part." Jai has already begun preparing for his role. He gearing up for all the intense action sequences and will be required to flaunt a ripped physique for the part.

Actor Jai Bhatia has been in demand because of his social media presence. He has already captivated netizens with his charming persona, fashion flair, and travel stories on Instagram. Now he is ready to entice them with his great acting skills. He has already been seen in various advertisements for television. This film shall mark his venture into the film world and even OTT space.

Meanwhile, Jai attended the New York City Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film School and rose to fame after working with Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

