Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abdu Rozik reacts to forced kiss by Manisha Rani; THIS is what he said

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ABDU AND MANISHA Manisha Rani and Abdu Rozik

Tazikstani singer Abdu Rozik, who was a part of Bigg Boss 16, recently appeared in Bigg Boss OTT 2 as a guest. Before leaving the house, Bigg Boss asked Abdu to make a short video with the nominated contestants in the house. During the task, Manisha Rani forcefully kissed on his cheeks multiple times leaving him uncomfortable.

After the episode, fans slammed Manisha for kissing Abdu without his consent and making him uncomfortable. Now, the singer has reacted to the incident during his recent song launch. Talking about the forced kiss, he called it 'zabardasti ki kiss.' Shiv Thakare, who also attended the event, expressed his shock after he came to know about the incident.

All about the forced kiss incident

During a task, Manisha Rani was seen forcefully kissing Abdu multiple times. Abdu did not lose his cool and still smiled. However, Abdu fans raised the issue on social media and bashed Manisha for unintentionally making him uncomfortable. Abdu had decided to shoot videos with Jiya Shankar, Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdeva, and Manisha Rani.

Bigg Boss OTT season 1 contestant Uorfi Javed reacted to it on her Instagram stories. She wrote, "This was so uncomfortable to watch. Why was she forcibly kissing him? He's not a kid. Boundaries people.”

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss OTT 2 is getting interesting as it's inching towards its finale. The contestants still in the house are Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, Avinash Sachdeva, Falak Naaz, Pooja Bhatt, Jiya Shankar, and Cyrus Broacha. Earlier, Akanksha Puri, Aaliya Siddiqui, Palak Purswani, and Puneet Superstar got evicted from the house.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor's anniversary post for wife Mira Rajput will melt your heart

Latest Web Series News