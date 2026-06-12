Ab Hoga Hisaab trailer out now: Shaheer Sheikh makes a comeback on OTT with Mouni Roy, Sanjay Kapoor | Watch

New Delhi:

The intense trailer for Shaheer Sheikh, Sanjay Kapoor and Mouni Roy's upcoming series, Ab Hoga Hisaab, has been unveiled. It depicts how those aspiring to move abroad are exploited for personal gain. Amazon MX Player released the trailer for this original revenge drama series, which is set against the backdrop of Punjab and revolves around two brothers, Bobby and Bunty Manocha.

Sanjay Kapoor portrays a menacing character in this series, a role unlike any he has played before. The cast also includes Shaheer Sheikh, Mouni Roy, Avinash Mishra, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Harman Singha, and Ashima Vardhan.

What's in the trailer?

The trailer opens with dialogue delivered by Sanjay Kapoor's menacing character: "Our Punjab is vast. There is no shortage of 'pigeons' [migrants]. The hunger to fly drives them mad, and I will fulfill the dreams of all these pigeons." This is followed by a chilling laugh, belonging to none other than Sanjay, alias Goldie. Meanwhile, Bunty insists, "I will definitely go to Canada."

The trailer tells the story of Bobby (Shaheer Sheikh) and Bunty Manocha (Avinash Mishra). Bobby wants to send his younger brother, Bunty, abroad to secure a better future and works hard to make it happen. He believes this will transform their lives, but the dream turns into a grim reality almost as soon as it begins. The story takes a dark turn with Goldy's entry

The story takes a dark turn with the entry of Goldy (Sanjay Kapoor), a powerful man. He offers Bunty a promising opportunity, but shortly thereafter, Bunty mysteriously vanishes. His name is now added to the growing list of people who have disappeared without a trace.

Bunty gets entangled in a web of suspicion, deceit, and lies

The police inform Bobby about the long list of individuals who neither resurfaced nor ever reached Canada. However, the story takes a shocking turn when Bunty finds himself entangled in this web of suspicion, deceit, and lies. As secrets unravel, the mystery deepens. Now, it remains to be seen how far Bobby will go to save his brother and uncover the truth behind the entire incident.

Watch the trailer here:

Ab Hoga Hisaab release date

The series is all set to premiere on OTT platforms on June 18 on MX Player.

Also Read: Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 Trailer Out Now: Amol Parashar's show promises more laughs and drama | Watch