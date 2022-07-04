Aarya 3: Sushmita Sen announces new season of Disney+ Hotstar special | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHMITA SEN Sushmita Sen

Aarya 3: Sushmita Sen as the Sherni is all set to sharpen her claws as Disney+ Hotstar greenlights a new season of International Emmy-nominated Hotstar Specials’ Aarya. The highly-acclaimed series from ace filmmaker Ram Madhvani has officially entered its scripting stage to create magic on screens once again. This critically and audience-acclaimed show follows the journey of a fierce mother to keep her family safe from the world of crime after entering the vicious network following her husband’s demise.

The show’s lead actor Sushmita Sen took to Twitter and shared the update. The actress wrote, "Sherni begins a new journey.#HotstarSpecials #AaryaS3 development begins."

She said in a statement, "It is a new dawn for Aarya Sareen, and she is fierce. In season 3, she is going places and starting her own story free from the obstacles of her past. Reprising the role of Aarya is like slipping into old jeans but for a brand-new journey. It feels great to be back with Ram Madhvani and the Disney+ Hotstar team, can't wait to return the love and appreciation viewers have showered on Aarya."

Elated about the upcoming season, creator and filmmaker Ram Madhvani said, “Disney+ Hotstar has been an amazing partner in building Aarya through 2 seasons and we are delighted to associate with them once again for yet another season. The journey of developing a gripping storyline, thrill and family love has started and we are sure this will once again leave audiences wanting more. The stakes are only getting higher from here…! It’s great to be back with Sushmita Sen and Co-Producer Amita Madhvani and the full Ram Madhvani Films team."

Talking about the show and it has influenced the streaming spcae, Gaurav Banerjee, Head - Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star said, "Since its first season, the show has truly been a game-changer, redefining Indian storytelling with women breaking stereotypes. We have received immense love and appreciation from viewers for the first two seasons, coupled with high anticipation on knowing what follows. We look forward to unfolding what happens next through the narrative of season 3."

Aarya Season 3 will be streaming soon on Disney+ Hotstar. It also features Chandrachur Singh, Sikandar Kher, Ankur Bhatia, and Vikas Kumar among others.