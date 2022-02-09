Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE 'A Thursday' Teaser OUT: Yami Gautam's grim look will leave you wanting for more | Watch Video

Disney+ Hotstar is all set to enthral its viewers with an exciting dose of adrenaline with its upcoming nail-biting hostage drama, A Thursday. Starring brilliant actor Yami Gautam Dhar, the suspense drama has been produced by RSVP movies and directed by Behzad Khambata. Packed with unexpected twists and turns, A Thursday shall take the viewers on a startling ride! The teaser shows a sneak peek into a kindergarten school wherein the children seem to be in a joyous mood as we catch a fleeting glance of Yami Gautam with a grim look on her face followed by a gunshot! An absolute thriller that will have the audience glued to their screens!

The suspense from its teaser is palpable. The combination of Yami's tense look and the joyful backdrop of a kindergarten make for the perfect setting for a thriller. We cant wait to know more details about the hostage drama!

Taking to Instagram, Yami shared the same with a caption reading, "Maasumiyat ka chehra iss din badla...#DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex #AThursdayOnHotstar - Trailer out tomorrow."

As soon as the same was shared, fans were left excited to see Yami's expressions. A person wrote, "Oh bhai," while another one added, "I am already going crazy to watch this movie." A user wrote, "killer expression," while a fan wrote, "I am looking forward to this challenging character that you are gonna play."

In a press statement given in 2020, the actress said, " A Thursday is one of those rare scripts that come your way that you just cannot put down. Behzad has written one of the strongest characters for any female protagonist. Naina, who I will be essaying is both fierce and endearing. RSVP and I have a great working relationship and cannot wait to be back on set with them."

Ronnie Screwvala added, "At RSVP, I'm constantly looking to back new talent and scripts that push the envelope. This is one of those brilliantly written thrillers that not only has you at the edge of your seat but also makes you question many things about society at the end of it."

Speaking about Yami, he added, "Yami is a phenomenal actor and seeing her in a grey avatar will be interesting for the audiences. Behzad has done an outstanding job on the script and I'm backing his vision to bring this to life."