A look at Alappuzha Gymkhana, Thudarum and other South OTT releases this week This week is going to be very special for OTT lovers. Especially South cinema lovers will also get a chance to watch one of the most popular films on various OTT platforms.

OTT lovers wait for the upcoming release every week. Fans of Hindi to South cinema are eagerly looking for upcoming films even before Friday. These days, the craze for South films is increasing continuously among people. If you also like to watch films on OTT platforms, then the coming few days will prove to be special for you. Let's take a look at the OTT release date of the most-awaited South films of this week.

Alappuzha Gymkhana

The popularity of South cinema is also increasing continuously among Hindi audiences. The veteran stars of South cinema are increasing the excitement of cinema lovers through the best films of every genre. Today, i.e. on 5 June 2025, the sports drama-based film Alappuzha Gymkhana has hit OTT. You can watch the film directed by Khalid Rahman on the OTT platform Sony Liv. The movie was released in theatres on 10 April. After performing well at the box office, the film has been launched on OTT. Now it will be interesting to see how the film performs.

Vadakkan

You can also enjoy the film Vadakkan directed by Sajid A, sitting at home this weekend. There is excitement among South cinema lovers about this film. You can watch this movie on the OTT platform Ahatmil. It will be released on this platform on June 6.

Thudarum

Mohanlal's Thudarum made a record-breaking collection at the box office. After this, the film was released on OTT. It has been a short time since this movie came on OTT. If you have not seen it yet, you can watch it on the OTT platform Jio Hotstar.

Pattth

This film has been mentioned among cinema lovers for a long time. The film Pattth also premiered at the Kerala Film Festival. Finally, after a long wait, it is ready to knock on OTT. The makers recently shared an update related to its OTT release and said that the film will be available on Manorama Max on June 6, 2025. If you are also waiting for it, then you can enjoy the film this weekend.

