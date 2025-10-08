A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms OTT release: When and where to watch Game of Thrones prequel series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is set 70 years after House of Dragons and 100 years before Game of Thrones.

After the end of Game of Thrones, one of the world's most popular series, the makers were desperately trying to recreate that magic. However, this wasn't entirely possible. The series, House of Dragons, was released, raising hopes of something different, but the GOT magic was missing.

Now, HBO is bringing another GOT prequel, titled A Knight of Seven Kingdoms, for which not only netizens seem excited about, but makers also are taking reasonable time to come up with something bigger and larger this time.

A Knight of Seven Kingdoms was to be released in 2025 end

Like the other series, this one is based on the novels by George RR Martin. Reports suggest that this series, like the other series, is a spin-off of Game of Thrones. The series has been in production since 2021 and was expected to release this year, i.e., 2025. However, the series has been delayed.

When is A Knight of Seven Kingdoms releasing?

A Knight of Seven Kingdoms will be released in January 2026. 'This Winter, Spring is Coming. #AKnightoftheSevenKingdoms premieres January, only on HBO Max. #nycc,' read Game Of Thrones' Instagram caption.

It is significant to note that Indian viewers can watch A Knight of Seven Kingdoms on JioCinema, while the others will be able to view it on HBO Max.

A Knight of Seven Kingdoms story

The prequel is based 100 years ahead of the Game Of Thrones storyline. The show will revolve around two characters: Dunk and Egg. It is significant to note that Dunk, whose full name is Sir Duncan Tall, is a knight from Westeros (a continent in the fictional world of Game of Thrones) and the character is is played by Vikings: Valhalla fame actor Peter Claffey.

In addition to Sir Duncan Tall, Egg also plays a significant role in the series. This character will be played by 10-year-old actor Dexter Saun Ansell of 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' fame. Talking about the time period, this series is set 70 years after House of Dragons and 100 years before Game of Thrones.

The story of the series is based on R.R. Marten's novel series Tales of Dunk and Egg, which has three novels. According to the HBO team, this series may have three seasons, the story of which will be based on the three novels of Marten.

