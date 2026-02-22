A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1 Finale: Know episode 6 release time in India

New Delhi:

Jio Hotstar's new series, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, set in the Game of Thrones universe, is coming to an end tomorrow. Five episodes have been released so far, and the sixth's and final episode will premiere tomorrow, on Monday, February 23. The new episode will unravel the story's suspense, revealing who will be the future heir to the throne of Westeros. The story is inspired by Sir Duncan the Tall, a character from George RR Martin's epic epic drama, Game of Thrones.

In the show, Duncan is a hedge knight, a trainee captain in the police administration department. His mentor, Sir Arlan of Pennytree, was a knight of the Seven Kingdoms. He gave Dunk refuge as a child and, before his death, knighted him. Now, all the suspense is about to be revealed in the sixth episode of this series.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms finale release time

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms's last episode will be released on February 22, 2026, at 7pm PT and 10pm ET in the US and Canada. In the UK, the episode will be out on February 23 at 3am GMT.

In India, the finale will be available on February 23 at 8:30am IST.

Other release times are:

Singapore: February 23 at 11am SGT

Australia: February 23 at 2pm AEDT

New Zealand: February 23 at 4pm NZDT

Brazil: February 23 at 12am

Central Europe: February 23 at 4am

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: Story so far

Dunk sets out for the capital of Westros to claim his knighthood. On the way, he meets a 12-13-year-old boy. This boy's name is Egg, and he's an orphan, but he has a unique personality: a shaved head, a glowing face, sharp words, and a sharp mind. Egg comes and asks Dunk to take him with him, and if he's a knight, make him his squire. But Dunk is afraid; he doesn't want to take responsibility for this child, as his future is bleak. He's going to Westros, the capital of the Seven Kingdoms, to claim his knighthood. He refuses Egg and moves on. But a few miles later, while resting under a tree at night, the little boy named Egg comes to him again. This time, Dunk's heart melts and he takes him with him.

The story progresses, and the two begin their journey towards Westeros. Egg and Dunk develop a close friendship and eventually reach the city. They enjoy a fight and a circus. During the circus, Dunk falls in love with a performing actress, who is also quite tall and beautiful. Dunk struggles to claim his knighthood with the relevant officials. Then, the story takes an interesting turn, and a devious Targaryen prince begins flirting with the same performing actress. Egg, who is present, witnesses this and rushes to inform Dunk.

When Dunk hears this, he confronts the prince directly to protect the actress, slapping him hard. Now, the punishment for raising a hand on a prince is death, and Dunk is arrested. At that very moment, a voice is heard, "Let him go!" This voice belongs to Egg, who is actually Aegon Targaryen, the youngest prince of the Targaryen kingdom, living a normal life away from his kingdom. But ultimately, it's decided whether Dunk is eligible for the death penalty. This is decided through a combat, a life-and-death battle between two individuals. After this, God will decide who survives and will be declared the true victor. The catch is that Dunk will have to duel not with one but with seven knights. Somehow, Dunk, Sir Duncan the Tall, has gathered seven knights and won the battle.

The expected big reveal

The suspense will now be revealed in Episode 6 as to who will be the rightful heir to the Targaryen throne. Prince Aegon Targaryen has three brothers, the eldest of whom is named Aerion (Daeron, Aerion Brightflame), who has now lost the battle to Sir Duncan the Tall and surrendered. This means he will be eliminated from becoming King of Vatros. All that's left are Egg and his brother, Aemon Targaryen. We've seen in Game of Thrones that Aegon's brother, Aemon, dedicated his entire life to the Night's Watch. Now, all that's left is Aegon Targaryen, or Egg, who will inherit the throne of the Seven Kingdoms and become renowned as a great king.

