5 Top teenage Netflix web series you cannot miss | XO, Kitty to Sex Education

5 Top Teenage Netflix web series: Netflix has been exceeding our expectations by producing shows that are fun, entertaining and mind-blowing. In recent years, the list of teen-centered shows has increased and we are not complaining. Here are five shows launched recently that should be on every bucket list:

Mismatched

Mismatched, directed by Akarsh Khurana and Nipun Dharmadhikari, is a coming-of-age romantic comedy starring Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Kohli in lead roles as Rishi and Dimple respectively. While Rishi is a romantic from Jaipur who joins the course just to get to know and marry Dimple, Dimple is a career-oriented and focused student who is not interested in marriage. As the series progresses, the two are seen building their relationship along with the problems of their friends, teachers, and family. The show has two seasons and has been renewed for a third. Highly recommended, do watch if you love rom-com as much as we do.

Ginny and Georgia

'Ginny and Georgia' is a dramedy navigating the lives of the 30-year-old Geogria Miller (Brianne Howey) her 15-year-old daughter Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and her 9-year-old son Austin (Diesel La Toracca). Georgia is a single mother with a criminal past, she relocates her family to a small town called Wellsbury and hopes for a fresh start after her third husband passes away. However, with family drama surfacing and new relationships forming will they finally be able to put their roots in one place? The show has two seasons and has been renewed for a third. You cannot miss it!

Sex Education

'Sex Education' is a British teen sex comedy-drama created by Laurie Nunn which follows the story of Otis Milburn(Asa Butterfield), Maeve Wiley(Emma Mackey), Eric Effiong (Ncuti Gatwa), Adam Groff (Connor Swindells), Jackson Marchetti (Kedar William-Stirling), Ruby Matthews(Mimi Keene) among others. They are all students at Moordale Secondary School and each of them has a sex secret to hide. Maeve notices this and wishes to capitalize on it with Otis’ help. She begins bringing clients and Otis helps them with issues they face in bed by giving sex therapy. The show already has three seasons and we are extremely excited for the fourth.

XO, Kitty

This show is just hearts and kisses all over. It is an American romantic comedy-drama created by Jenny Han for Netflix. It premiered on 18 May 2023 and has been in Netflix’s top 10 series to watch ever since. The show is a spin-off of the To All the Boys film series also by Jenny Han, which follows the life of the youngest sister Katherine Song Covey. The role is played by Anna Cathcart who does a brilliant job reprising her character. Kitty moves to Korea to surprise her pen-pal boyfriend, Dae but on her arrival, she is the one receiving a shock. Watch this series to see how Kitty finds her path in a foreign land making new friends and discovering herself.

Never Have I Ever

Last but not the least, this one's an absolute fan favorite.' Never Have I Ever' is a comedy-drama television series created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher. The story revolves around Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), an Indian American high school student after the sudden death of her father. We see Devi working through her trauma to become better at everything in her life be it studies, debates, relationships, friendships and most of all herself. The show has a strong representation of women and how they come together when they need each other. The last and final season is all set to premiere on 8 June 2023 and we are already sobbing.

