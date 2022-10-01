5 OTT shows to watch this weekend that are mushy and feel good. Check out the list

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV 5 OTT shows to watch this weekend

When there is OTT why to stress about weekend plans? Sometimes, all we want is to leave our worries behind and fall into the fantasy world of romance. If the plan is to snuggle up on the bed after a long working day, what could be better than indulging in some feel-good stories which will infuse positivity and charge up for the coming week. Grab that mug of hot chocolate, put on some fairy lights and immerse into these effortlessly beautiful stories for a picture-perfect dose of love.

Here's the curated perfect list of stories:

1. Timepass 3 (ZEE5)

The third installment of the franchise returns with a younger Dagdu who is all set to step into the college world. Dagdu wants to turn over a new leaf and almost succeeds - till he falls for a boisterous girl Palvi (Hruta Durgule). Palvi, the daughter of a powerful don Dinkar Patil aka DP (Sanjay Narvekar) is head over heels in love with Dagdu's new-fangled chivalrous, soft-spoken, gentlemanly demeanor. But will the father of his old sweetheart Prajakta, villain-in-chief Madhav Lele aka Shakaal (Vaibhav Mangle) allow this new 'love story' to blossom?

2. Badhaai Do (Netflix)

One of the most loved films of the year, it stars Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in leading roles. The plot of the film revolves around Shardul Thakur (Rajkummar Rao), a gay police officer, and Sumi Singh (Bhumi Pednekar), a lesbian teacher who decides to get married to keep their sexualities a secret. The ways in which the two can hide their personal lives from the rest of the plot.

3. Atithi Bhooto Bhava (ZEE5)

The film stars Jackie Shroff, Pratik Gandhi and Sharmin Segal in key roles. The plot of the film revolves around Srikant Shirodkar (Pratik Gandhi), a standup comedian and Netra Banerjee (Sharmin Segal) and the havoc created in the lives of two with the presence of Makhan Singh (Jackie Shroff)’s ghost who seems to have a connection with Srikant’s soul from a previous birth. The movie also highlights two love stories in different time zones which will surely give you the feels of love.

4. Bhavai (ZEE5)

Religion and culture have blindfolded the society. ‘Bhavai’ highlights the above issue in a beautiful way that unravels the double standards of society. Set against the backdrop of Ram-Leela in Khaakhar village, the story chronicles the dream of Raja-Ram an enthusiast who wants to become an actor since childhood. Being a village resident, he is deprived of that chance and has wings to fly high. Bhavai differentiates the gap between right and wrong and throws light on irrational beliefs, and mental blocks which are prevalent in the society affecting the thoughts and actions of the people. Will Raja-Ram and Rani (his love interest) be able to survive these obstacles or will they succumb to it? Directed by Hardik Gajjar, ‘Bhavai’ stars Pratik Gandhi, Aindrita Ray, Flora Saini, Rajendra Gupta, Rajesh Sharma, Abhimanyu Singh, Ankur Vikal, Ankur Bhatia, Gopal K. Singh, Anil Rastogi and Bhagyashree Mote.

5. College Romance 3 (Sony LIV)

Bagga, Naira, Karan and Deepika are back and so are their dilemmas as they walk into their senior year. The young adults tackle issues related to romance, friendship and feelings as they meet new people and try to understand the complexities of life. Bagga and Naira’s long-distance relationship, Karan’s secret romance, missing Trippy, Bagga cheating on Naira, Deepika’s explorations and some new juniors, catch the friends struggle to keep the bond intact in this new season.

These swoon-worthy tales will sweep off all the stress and pain we gained throughout the week.

