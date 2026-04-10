24: Anil Kapoor returns to Jio Hotstar after The Night Manager, calls it 'action show ka baap' | Watch

New Delhi:

Remember watching Anil Kapoor crack a high profile case within 24 hours on Voot and Colors show '24'? Times changes, Voot became Jio Cinema and a decade passed, but Anil Kapoor remained the same. And probably that's why the high octaine action-thriller is returning with the same actor.

Yes! You read that right, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor will be returning in the role of Jai Singh Rathod from 24. He took to his social media profiles to share the announcement video on April 10.

Anil Kapoor calls 24 'action shows ka baap'

In the promo, Kapoor can be seen sitting on a couch and watching a breaking news, which says, 'Anil Kapoor gives Jio Hotstar 24 hours'. Later he says, 'I don't think they can wait for 24 hours. Hence, I will have to tell them.'

Later he says, 'The spy universe is going to change as the ultimate action show is coming back, 24, only on Jio Hotstar'.

Watch the trailer here:

The announcement video ends with the date April 24. Hence, the makers could either share the cast of the show or may even release the first look or teaser.

Anil's last Jio Hotstar series was a hit

Anil Kapoor was last seen on Jio Hotstar with the Indian adaptation of the British show The Night Manager. The series that also featured Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala was a hit. And since the original show featuring Tom Hiddleston got its second season this year, Jio Hotstar might also bring back the show with the second season.

24 was released in 2013

For the unversed, the Indian television series 24 (2013–2016), produced by and starring Anil Kapoor, was an official adaptation of the critically acclaimed American espionage thriller series of the same name, created by Joel Surnow and Robert Cochran. The hit show has 48 episodes.

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