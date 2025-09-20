Zubeen Garg's post-mortem completed in Singapore, Assam govt to conduct inquiry | Know reason of death Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the latest update on X and revealed that preparations are underway to bring Zubeen Garg's body to India.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been in constant contact with Singapore authorities regarding the death of singer Zubeen Garg. The Chief Minister has now announced that the post-mortem examination has been completed and his body is being handed over to the Indian authorities.

For the unversed, the renowned Assamese singer Zubeen Garg tragically passed away after a diving accident in Singapore on September 19. According to PTI, the Assam government will conduct an inquiry into singer's death.

Assam Chief Minister shares latest update

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated on X, 'The post-mortem of our beloved Zubeen Garg has been completed in Singapore. His mortal remains are now being handed over to the accompanying team — Shri Shekar Jothi Goswami, Shri Sandeepan Garg, and Shri Siddharth Sharma (Manager) — in the presence of officers from the Indian Embassy.'

How did Zubeen Garg die?

The sudden demise of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg has everyone worried. People are eager to know the real cause of his death. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had also revealed some shocking information regarding the singer's death and said that Indian High Commissioner to Singapore Shilpak Ambule informed him that the singer died while swimming without a life jacket.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited singer Zubeen Garg's family at their residence. Speaking to PTI, he said that the singer had gone swimming without a life jacket, although lifeguards had insisted he should wear one. The Chief Minister added that 18 people, including Zubeen Garg, had gone on a boat trip and were swimming. He further stated that the singer was found floating in the sea some time later and lifeguards immediately administered CPR.

He was then taken to Singapore General Hospital, where he was later declared dead. CM Biswa said, 'The High Commissioner has sent me a list of those who accompanied Zubeen. It includes 11 people, including Abhimanyu Talukdar, an Assamese community resident in Singapore who booked the boat. In addition, it includes four members of the singer's team and two crew members.'

Assam govt to conduct inquiry

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said his government would conduct an inquiry into singer Zubeen Garg's death. An FIR has been lodged against North East India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta and the singer's manager Siddhartha Sharma at Morigaon police station.

'Assam Police will probe the death of Zubeen Garg and both Mahanta and Sharma, along with those who were present with the singer in his last moments, will be interrogated. There are reports that the singer was taken to a party the night before his death and we are also trying to ascertain whether it is true,' Sarma told PTI.

Last rites will be performed at Sarusajai Stadium (Guwahati)

Further, Chief Minister Biswa stated that the singer's body will be kept at Sarusajai Stadium for the public to pay their last respects. He added that all other arrangements will be made after the singer's body arrives. The Chief Minister explained that the late singer's family has stated that Zubeen Garg belongs to the people of the state, and therefore, they will decide how his last rites will be performed.

