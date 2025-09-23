Zubeen Garg’s dogs bid emotional farewell at Sarusajai Stadium | Watch video Zubeen Grag's dogs Iko, Rambo, Maya, and Diya were carried into the stadium by family members and close associates as they bid farewell.

In a poignant moment that captured the hearts of many, four of Zubeen Garg’s beloved dogs were brought to Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati on Monday to pay their final respects to the late singer.

Iko, Diya, Rambo and Maya were brought to the stadium by Zubeen's wife, Garima Saikia and manager Siddharth. Garg, a revered cultural icon of Assam, passed away on September 19, 2025, in Singapore.

Assam CM posts heartwarming video

Amid the sea of mourners, the dogs named Iko, Rambo, Maya, and Diya were carried into the stadium by family members and close associates. Each dog was gently brought to the glass casket where Garg’s body lay draped in a traditional Assamese ‘gamosa’. The crowd fell silent as the pets gazed at their master one last time, their presence adding a deeply emotional layer to the farewell.

Zubeen Garg was known for his profound love for animals, often feeding strays and even naming them. His bond with his dogs was well-known, and their appearance at the stadium was a testament to the deep connection they shared.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared a video of the dogs' farewell. 'It is often said that dogs are a man's best friend and if dogs love you, you are a great man- well, for Iko, Diya, Rambo & Maya, Zubeen was their family and today as they bid a final farewell, they must have felt the same emotions which we are feeling now- Heartbroken,' read his tweet.

Zubeen will be cremated today

As the state prepares for Garg’s cremation with full honours on Tuesday, the image of his loyal companions bidding him goodbye serves as a powerful reminder of the enduring bonds between humans and their pets.

The singer's body is being taken to Kamarkuchi crematorium in Sonapur, where Zubeen will be laid to rest for the last time. Follow the latest update from the singer's funeral here

