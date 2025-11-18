Zubeen Garg's 53rd birth anniversary: Wife Garima shares unseen wedding photo with late singer On Zubeen Garg’s 53rd birth anniversary, his wife Garima Saikia Garg paid a heartfelt tribute by sharing an unseen photo from their wedding. The Assamese music icon passed away on September 19, 2025.

New Delhi:

Zubeen Garg would have celebrated his 53rd birthday on November 18. The Assamese singer died on September 19, 2025, leaving the country, especially the people of Assam, in a state of mourning.

In the wee hours of Tuesday, Garg's wife, Garima Saikia Garg, took to Instagram and shared unseen photos with her husband. She also wrote a heart-wrenching note.

Zubeen Garg's 53rd birth anniversary

Wishes for Zubeen Garg have been pouring in on social media since morning. His wife, Garima, dropped a series of photos with the late singer, one of which was their throwback wedding photo. She also posted a glimpse from their throwback birthday celebrations. She wrote in Assamese, "From this lifetime to the next, we will keep writing our story, Goldie… Happy birthday! Stay well."

Garima's appeal to fans after Zubeen Garg's death

Two days after Zubeen Garg's death, Garima appeared in a video uploaded on Instagram on September 21. She appealed to the people, stating, "I am urging everyone—Zubeen is coming home. When he was alive, you all showered him with love and blessings, and Zubeen loved all of you in return. I hope the last rites for his departure go peacefully. The police, along with the state administration, are fully supporting us."

She also went on to support Siddhartha, Zubeen's manager, who was with the late singer on the day he went scuba diving in Singapore. "Siddhartha has always been our own, and whenever anyone spoke against Siddhartha, Zubeen always stood by him. I request everyone to set aside any negative thoughts about Siddhartha. I need all my people around me tomorrow, and I will need Siddhartha's support—without him, I cannot do anything," she said.

Furious fans had called her out. Others noted how "society loves to blame women".

Meanwhile, the Singapore Police had ruled out foul play while investigating Zubeen Garg's death case in October.

Also read: Roi Roi Binale: Zubeen Garg lights up the screen one last time, leaving Assam teary | Exclusive