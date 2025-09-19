‘Come and...’: Zubeen Garg’s last Instagram video before Singapore mishap will break your heart Zubeen Garg’s last Instagram post invited fans to the Northeast India Festival in Singapore. A day later, news of his tragic accident shocked everyone.

Zubeen Garg was not just a singer but an artist in every sense of the word. The singer passed away at the age of 52 when he was in Singapore for the Northeast Music Festival, where the tragic accident occurred.

Beyond his singing career, he was known for his activism and for always standing up for issues that affected the Assamese people, such as protecting the environment and promoting Assamese culture. His charismatic personality and humanitarian efforts only added to the admiration he received from his fans and peers.

One day before the mishap, the singer took to Instagram and posted a video along with the caption, "Friends in Singpore, I will like to invite you to 4th North East India Festival in Sunctec, Singapore during 20th and 21st September. Come and explore the exotic part of India, we are carrying quality agri, craft products, tea experience, dance forms, fashion shows and evening musical show presenting Rock bands, rappers from India's North East. I will be there throughout the Festival as Cultural Brand Ambassador and will perform on 20th evening with my popular Hindi, Bengali and Assamese Songs. I would like to invite you all, it will be Saturday and Sunday and entry is free. All come and support us. Cheers!"

He was also a multi-faceted musician who dabbled in composing, writing, and acting. He effortlessly transitioned from playback singing to stage performances, captivating audiences with his high-energy shows. Whether on screen or stage, Zubeen always had a unique way of connecting with his fans, making them feel as though he was singing directly to them.

