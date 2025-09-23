Advertisement
  3. Zubeen Garg funeral: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma pays tribute once again, final journey to begin soon

Zubeen Garg's mortal remains were brought to on Saturday (September 20) midnight from Singapore and were kept there, where fans paid their tributes. Now the singer's last journey will begin today.

Zubeen Garg's mortal remains amid huge Guwahati crowd
Zubeen Garg's mortal remains amid huge Guwahati crowd Image Source : @_AdilHussain
Written By: Sakshi Verma @sakshiverma_
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Zubeen Garg passed away in a swimming accident on September 19, 2025, in Singapore, after which his body was brought to Assam, and a crowd of fans gathered in Guwahati to pay their last respects. The singer's funeral will take place today, on September 23, in Assam.

Before the funeral, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a second postmortem on the singer. He stated that the second postmortem will be conducted at the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where a team from AIIMS, Guwahati, will also be present. He said the family has given their consent for the process. Sarma said that the death certificate sent from Singapore states the cause of death as drowning, which is different from the postmortem report.

Zubeen's funeral will be held in Kamarkuchi, North Carolina village.  Assam CM has also mentioned that representatives from the Government of India and various State governments will be in attendance at Zubeen's funeral.

 

Stay tuned to know every live update from Zubeen Garg's last journey.

Live updates :Zubeen Garg's funeral

  • 8:41 AM (IST)Sep 23, 2025
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Zubeen Garg's memorial

    Reportedly, plans are underway to build two memorials, one on the site of his cremation in Kamarkuchi and another in Jorhat, reflecting Zubeen Garg's deep ties to that region.

  • 8:23 AM (IST)Sep 23, 2025
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Zubeen Garg's second post-mortem done

    According to Hindustan Times, the second post-mortem examination of late singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg was conducted on Tuesday morning at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). The procedure was carried out by a team of GMCH doctors in the presence of specialists from AIIMS Guwahati.

  • 7:37 AM (IST)Sep 23, 2025
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    CM on Zubeen's second post-mortem

    'As a ZubeenFan, personally, I didn’t endorse the idea of a second post-mortem on his body. But as Chief Minister, people’s sentiment holds more weight than my opinion. Hence, we have consented to cut open his body and do a second post-mortem,' the CM wrote.

     

  • 7:33 AM (IST)Sep 23, 2025
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Zubeen Grag's funeral venue was decided by his family

    Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, following discussions with the late singer’s family, confirmed that the funeral will be held at Kamarkuchi village in Sonapur. He further stated that the state government would create a memorial at the site to commemorate the revered cultural figure.

  • 7:30 AM (IST)Sep 23, 2025
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Guwahati shops to remain open after 2 PM

    The CM also took to his X to share an important note. 'If any person misuses the name Zubin to try to get shops closed after 2 PM tomorrow afternoon, strict action will be taken against them. Guwahati traders: keep your shops OPEN tomorrow (September 23) post 2 PM. The Assam Government stands with you,' read his tweet.

  • 7:27 AM (IST)Sep 23, 2025
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Himanta Biswa Sarma pays tribute

    Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma once again paid tribute to Zubeen Garg on Tuesday morning. 'A few hours left before #BelovedZubeen begins his final journey. A short while ago, I joined his well-wishers at Sarusajai Stadium to pay my tributes. The last 2 days symbolised the love he commands over people. There will never be another Zubeen,' read his tweet.

