Zubeen Garg's mortal remains were brought to on Saturday (September 20) midnight from Singapore and were kept there, where fans paid their tributes. Now the singer's last journey will begin today.

New Delhi:

Zubeen Garg passed away in a swimming accident on September 19, 2025, in Singapore, after which his body was brought to Assam, and a crowd of fans gathered in Guwahati to pay their last respects. The singer's funeral will take place today, on September 23, in Assam.

Before the funeral, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a second postmortem on the singer. He stated that the second postmortem will be conducted at the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where a team from AIIMS, Guwahati, will also be present. He said the family has given their consent for the process. Sarma said that the death certificate sent from Singapore states the cause of death as drowning, which is different from the postmortem report.

Zubeen's funeral will be held in Kamarkuchi, North Carolina village. Assam CM has also mentioned that representatives from the Government of India and various State governments will be in attendance at Zubeen's funeral.

