Zubeen Garg died by drowning, not scuba diving accident: Singapore authorities

Beloved Assamese singer and composer Zubeen Garg died by drowning while swimming off Singapore’s St John’s Island, not during a scuba diving incident as previously reported, according to updated media reports citing Singaporean authorities.

According to PTI, the 52-year-old musician was in Singapore to represent India during celebrations marking 60 years of India-Singapore diplomatic ties and the India-ASEAN Year of Tourism, as part of the North East India Festival. On September 19, Garg was pulled unconscious from the sea and rushed to Singapore General Hospital, but tragically passed away the same day.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed it has handed over the autopsy report and preliminary findings to the Indian High Commission upon request. The report states that the cause of death was drowning, and there is no indication of foul play.

While the term 'foul play' has no strict legal definition in Singapore, authorities clarified they do not suspect murder or any violent criminal act. Legal expert Ng Kai Ling, associate director at LIMN Law Corporation, told The Straits Times that a coroner’s inquiry may still be held to better understand what led to Garg’s drowning.

On Wednesday, Zubeen’s manager, Siddhartha Sharma, and North East India Festival’s chief organiser, Shyamkanu Mahanta, were arrested in Delhi and brought to Guwahati, where they are now in 14-day police custody.

According to the Assam Police, both men have been charged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including culpable homicide not amounting to murder, criminal conspiracy, and causing death by negligence. The arrests have intensified public interest, with many asking what really happened in Zubeen’s final moments.

In Jorhat, where the late singer’s family is observing the 13th-day ritual (Mangalik Karya), Zubeen’s wife Garima Saikia Garg spoke briefly to reporters. 'We’re all waiting to know what really happened to him in those last moments,' she said. 'I have full faith in the investigating team, and I believe the truth will come out.'

To uncover the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident, the Assam government has formed a 10-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to lead the probe.

