Zubeen Garg dies at 52: All you need to know about his wife and family Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, known for Ya Ali, has passed away at 52. He leaves behind his wife Garima Saikia Garg and their son Gautam.

New Delhi:

Renowned Assamese singer Zubeen Garg has tragically passed away after a diving accident in Singapore. Known for his soulful voice and versatility, Zubeen delivered several hits in his career including Ya Ali, the Assamese folk classic Bohag Bihu, and Dil Tu Hi Bataa from Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 3. His music left an indelible mark on both Assamese and Bollywood cinema.

He is survived by his wife Garima Saikia Garg, a fashion designer and film producer, and their son Gautam Garg. The couple, who married on February 4, 2002, often shared glimpses of their life together, giving fans a peek into their bond beyond the stage and screen.

Who is Zubeen Garg's wife, Garima Saikia Garg?

Garima Saikia Garg is a fashion designer and a well-known film producer. She is best known for her work in 'Kanchanjangha', 'Sikaar', and 'Mission China'. She is quite active on social media and enjoys a strong following of 209K followers on Instagram.

The couple often shared pictures of themselves online. In April, they posted a joint carousel from their vacation in Sri Lanka. They captioned the post as, "You and I In this beautiful world.. Thank you @riddip For these amazing clicks."

Also Read: Zubeen Garg, famous Assamese singer, dies in scuba diving accident in Singapore