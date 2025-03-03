Zoe Saldana's 'First American of Dominican Descent' acceptance speech | WATCH It is significant to note that Saldana won a BAFTA, Golden Globe, and Critics Choice award for Emilia Perez this award season.

Emilia Perez actor Zoe Saldana was awarded with Oscar Best Actress in a Supporting role for her role of Rita in the Spanish film. While accepting the Oscar award, the actor teared up while giving a shoutout to her mother on Monday. However, it was her even more emotional speech that garnered attention. It is significant to note that the 97th Academy Awards ceremony is being held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, USA and is being hosted by comedian Conan O'Brien.

Zoe Saldana's Oscar acceptance speech

Zoe Saldana held the Oscars and thanked the co-cast, writers and director of Emilia Perez. The Hollywood actor spoke hard facts during her acceptance speech. 'My grandmother came to this country in 1961, I am a proud child of immigrant parents. With dreams and dignity and hard-working hands, I am the first American of Dominican origin to accept an Academy Award, and I know I will not be the last. I hope. The fact that I’m getting an award for a role where I got to sing and speak in Spanish, my grandmother, if she were here, she would be so delighted, this is for my grandmother,” Zoe said.

It is significant to note that Saldana won a BAFTA, Golden Globe, and Critics Choice award for Emilia Perez, as well as the SAG Award for supporting actress. She and her co-stars, Selena Gomez, Adriana Paz, and Karla Sofia Gascon, received the best actress award at the Cannes Film Festival last year.

Other nominees

At the Oscars, Saldana competed against Ariana Grande for Wicked, Isabella Rossellini for Conclave, Felicity Jones for The Brutalist, and Monica Barbaro, who portrayed Joan Baez in A Complete Unknown.

Emilia Perez's nominations

Emilia Perez has been nominated in 13 categories of the 97th Academy Awards. Including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress and Best Cinematography among others. So far, the Spanish film has won two major awards, Best Supporting Actress and Original Song.

