'Ziddi Girls': Alia Bhatt and Anil Kapoor shower praise on Atiya Tara Nayak for her debut drama series Alia Bhatt and Anil Kapoor took to their social media accounts to give a big shoutout to newcomer Atiya Tara Nayak for her debut series, Ziddi Girls. Scroll down to see their post.

Amazon Prime Video will soon excite audiences as the OTT platform is gearing up with its next original series, Ziddi Girls. The trailer for the eight-part original series was released earlier that day. Soon after, Alia Bhatt and Anil Kapoor took to social media to give a big shoutout to Atiya Tara Nayak, who would be making her debut in the series.

On February 17, Alia Bhatt uploaded the Ziddi Girls trailer on Instagram stories. As the trailer was published, she expressed her delight at Atiya Tara Nayak's debut. She wrote, "Can't wait to see you shine, @atiyataranayak," followed by a blue heart emoji. Meanwhile, veteran actor Anil Kapoor expressed his excitement by sharing the trailer on Instagram stories.

He wrote, "Matilda House is set for a revolution! Wishing @atiyataranayak and the entire team all the best for Ziddi Girls. Watch it on Feb 27! #ZiddiGirlsOnPrime"

The trailer for Ziddi Girls was released earlier today, February 17, on all social media channels. According to the trailer, the teen drama tells the story of Matilda House College, a place where tradition prevails but change is unavoidable. Things change when a daring new generation emerges to challenge existing norms and speak up for their convictions. As ambition and opposition clash, the university transforms into an ideological battleground, causing tensions to rise. Nonetheless, the series has themes like laughter, true relationships, and friendships.

The upcoming series is directed by Shonali Bose, Neha Veena Sharma, and Vasant Nath. Simran, Nandita Das, Nandish Singh Sandhu, Lillete Dubey, and Revathy play the lead parts, with newcomers including Atiya Tara Nayak, Umang Bhadana, Zaina Ali, Deeya Damini, and Anupriya Caroli. The series, produced by Pritish Nandy and distributed by Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd., will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 27, 2025.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Anil Kapoor will soon share screen space in Shiv Rawail's movie Alpha, which also stars Sharvari in the key role. The first female-led YRF Spy Universe film is set to be released later this year, on Christmas, December 25, 2025.

