Zeeshan Ayyub claims his voice was 'misused' in Ajay Devgn's Chauhaan teaser: 'After my strong objection…'

New Delhi:

Ajay Devgn's upcoming film Chauhaan has found itself at the centre of another controversy just weeks after its teaser was unveiled. Actor Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub has claimed that his voice was used in the teaser without his knowledge of how it would be presented. He also clarified that he is not associated with the film in any way.

Zeeshan Ayyub shares statement on Ajay Devgn's Chauhaan

Sharing a statement on X, Zeeshan alleged that he had recorded a single line for the makers of Chauhaan (without naming the film) months ago without being given any context. He said he agreed because he knew the team personally and had no reason to question the request.

"Few weeks back, a film teaser released with the opening line in my voice. I wish to put on record that I am not part of the film in any capacity. I was asked to dub a line without any reference a few months back. I did that in good faith without asking for more as I knew the makers personally."

The actor added, "As soon as the teaser was released and I saw the context in which it was (mis)used, I asked the filmmakers to remove my voice from the teaser as I have nothing to do with the film."

"After my strong objection, the makers removed my voice from the teaser fifteen days ago," he wrote, adding that he "would never be a part of any such project."

Ending his note, Zeeshan urged people to focus on what he called more pressing issues facing the country. He also extended support to students protesting against the alleged NEET question paper leak. "Kudos to their inspiring spirit. JAI HIND, JAI SAMVIDHAN," he wrote.

About Chauhaan

The film was announced on the birth anniversary of legendary action director Veeru Devgan, Ajay Devgn's father. Sharing the first glimpse, the makers wrote, “#CHAUHAAN aa raha hai. On the late Veeru Devgan Ji’s birth anniversary, we are bringing back our OG action star, Ajay Devgn, in an action entertainer built for the big screen. In cinemas on 1st October, 2027. Thank you Veeru Ji, for everything you gave to action cinema, and for a legacy that continues to inspire generations.”

Set against the backdrop of Kashmir, the teaser opens with a monologue about decades of conflict, military presence and failed attempts to restore lasting peace. It ends with the dialogue, “Pathaanon se kehna, Chauhaan aa raha hai.” The teaser also features the iconic track Jumma Chumma De De, which the makers said has been officially licensed from Saregama India Limited.

Chauhaan was officially announced on June 25 and is scheduled to hit theatres on October 1, 2027.

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