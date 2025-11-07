Zarine Khan, Zayed Khan and Sussanne Khan's mother, dies at 81

Zarine Khan, wife of veteran actor Sanjay Khan, and mother of Zayed Khan and Sussanne Khan, died at the age of 81 on November 7. She reportedly succumbed to age-related illness. Zarine breathed her last at her Mumbai house. She is survived by husband Sanjay Khan and four children - Sussanne Khan, Simone Arora, Farah Ali Khan, and Zayed Khan.
The news of Zarine Khan's passing has left the film industry in a state of shock. As word of her passing spread, tributes began pouring in from the film fraternity and fans on social media.
Zarine Khan passes away
81-year-old Zarine Khan took her last breath at her Mumbai house. This news confirmed by photographer Viral Bhayani. Reports state that Zarine had been suffering from age-related ailments for sometime now.
Zarine Katrak was a popular name in the 1960s and 70s, having made her mark as a model and actress before transitioning into interior design. Admired for her grace and calm demeanour, she became one of the early Indian personas to make a lasting impression in the fashion and advertising industries. Hailing from a film family and an actress herself, Zarine had also appeared in Hindi films, including Tere Ghar Ke Samne (1963) alongside Dev Anand, and contributed as a costume designer for the film Ek Phool Do Mali.
However, Zarine further gained limelight after marrying actor-director Sanjay Khan in 1966,. Just a few months ago, in July 2025, the family had celebrated her 81st birthday together.
The Khan family are yet to issue an official statement.